Police report, 3/7/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Samantha Renee Phillips, 29, Old Pond Lane – felony probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jud Austin Green, 20, Wade Hampton Road, Dublin – DUI/less safe, underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Nicholas Jamar Prescott, 31, Ben Grady Collins Road – DUI/less safe, suspended license, tag light violation.

▲ Michael Hendrix, 43, East Jones Avenue – cocaine possession; hit and run; suspended license; improper backing; parking in a handicap space.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Osasere Hamilton Emokpae, 52, Plantation Circle – speeding, felony obstruction.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Taylor Marie Smith, 19, Rucker Lane – headlight violation, underage possession of alcohol.

▲ William Ryan Vandenelzen, 18, Saxon Lane, McDonough – underage possession of alcohol.

➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Darryl Antonio Rivers, 24, Tara Boulevard, Brooklet – probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

(Not all incidents are released to the media. Incidents may have occurred that are not disclosed by BCSO unless a specific records request is submitted. The following are from a compilation of select incidents chosen by administration.)

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS – Thursday, deputies made five traffic stops, has two abandoned vehicles towed, and took a report on a lost or stolen tag.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – A man reported missing was located, found safe, and returned to his family.

In a separate case, someone reported a simple battery and was given information on seeking warrants.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted five motorists Thursday.

▲ OGEECHEE TECHNICAL COLLEGE – GSU officers conducted an agency assist with K9 search.

▲ DINING COMMONS – Someone reported a forgery.

▲ HENDERSON LIBRARY – Someone reported a suspicious person.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – seven calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 53 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute –three calls.

▲ Department of Transportation – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call.

▲ Bombay Fla. Police – one call.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call.

▲ Montgomery County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – six accident calls, one fire call, three first responder calls, 19 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – seven medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon