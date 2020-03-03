Police report, 3/4/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Johnny Allen Bridges, 39, Nevils Daisy Road – two counts felony probation violation.

▲ Charity Lane May, 23, Merrywood Drive – bench warrant.

▲ Misty Ann Drake, 39, Hwy. 80 West – two counts 1st degree forgery, two counts identity theft/fraud.

▲ Juanita Derene Jenkinsk, 60, Aden Lanier Road, Brooklet – bench warrant.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Andra Harrison, 43, East Olliff Street – felony probation violation.

▲ James Johnson, 63, Sterling Court – DUI/less safe, hit and run, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Joseph Kipling Savin, 36, Bermuda Run Road – possession/use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Christopher Octavius Green, 20, Waterstone Circle, Savannah – executing or negotiating fictitious checks or drafts.

▲ Vanessa Shea Valdez, 33, 5th Street, Decatur – identity theft/fraud.

▲ Joshua Hawbrock Wright, 26, West Jones Avenue – felony theft by receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender; battery; simple assault/family violence; simple assault; battery/family violence.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Jahleel Marcel Stephenson, 20, Woodland Drive – driving without a valid license.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Warnell Jones, 53, Loretha Street – parole violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BP STATION/HIGHWAY 67/INTERSTATE 16 – Deputies responded to a report of public indecency. Reports indicated no arrests.

▲ OLNEY STATION Dive – A woman said a juvenile girl harasses her son at school and home by writing him notes, calling, buying him meals. The boy blocked her numbers but she continued using other numbers and continued the obscene letters. The woman said school officials declined to make a report, stating it was not a big enough issue. The case has been turned over to the school resource officer.

▲ SOUTHEAST BULLOCH MIDDLE SCHOOL – Deputies reported response to a suspicious incident, but reports lacked details.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ JUNIPER WAY – A third party called police to investigate a domestic disturbance.

▲ TAHITI TRAIL – Someone reported possible drug activity but police recovered no contraband.

▲ FRANKLIN CHEVROLET – Someone reported theft of several automobile parts or accessories.

▲ FRANKLIN TOYOTA – Someone reported theft of auto parts or accessories.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Monday.

▲ I.T. BUILDING – Police and firefighters responded to a cooking fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – one calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 41 calls.

▲ Air Evac – three calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – seven calls.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two coroner calls, seven first responder calls, 26 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two accident calls, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon