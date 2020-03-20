Police report, 3/21/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Richard Lewis Kicklighter, 50, Broomstraw Trace, Ellabell — possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects, probation violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kizzi Latrice Hayton, 41, Braswell Homes — probation violation.

▲ Arthur Daniel Hunter, 29, Maple Street — six counts of sale of cocaine, bench warrant.

▲ Elisha DeAaron Hicks, 23, Lanier Drive — simple battery, theft by shoplifting.

▲ Brandan Xzaveon Johnson, 30, Ponderosa Road, Portal — suspended license, no working brake or turn signal.

▲ Chisom Ifeyinwa Akunne, 24, Bermuda Run Road — simple battery, noise violation/automobile.

▲ Frederick Tyrone Williams, 37, Bermuda Run Road — public indecency.

▲ Jamichael Stefon Farmer, 33, Mimosa Circle, Reidsville — possession of methamphetamine, giving false information, parole violation.

▲ Elijah Jamelle McRae, 20, Ogburn Avenue, Winston-Salem, N.C. — possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession/use of drug-related objects.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BONNETT ROAD — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ OLD HAPPY LANE — Someone reported receiving harassing communications.

▲ SUN CREST — A man reported items stolen and pawned at a Statesboro pawn shop.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — A man and woman told deputies an unknown man who said he was “Ronnie” continues to call them with vulgar comments. Deputies told them to block the number from which “Ronnie” was calling.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE — Police are investigating an incident involving a person pointing a gun at another.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Officers arrested a man on charges of battery against a pregnant woman. He was uncooperative and also charged with obstruction.

In a separate call, a person told police someone threatened them with bodily harm, but the accused denied doing so.

▲ EAGLE COURT CONDOMINIUMS — A man refused to obey officers responding to a domestic dispute, and was charged with obstruction.

▲ MORRIS CIRCLE — Someone reported a domestic argument.

▲ LEWIS STREET — Someone reported a damaged window.

▲ FAIR ROAD — An officer stopped a driver with no headlights or taillights after dark and cited the driver for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

▲ GNATS LANDING — A woman told police another female threatened to fight her daughter. The offender was gone when police arrived.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST — A woman left her wallet with $600 cash at a register, and video showed a man and woman later taking it. They made no effort to turn the wallet in to store employees.

Also, a person was caught shoplifting Honey Nut Cheerios, tuna, Ritz crackers, frozen French fries and a bag of Funyuns.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted one motorists Wednesday; no traffic citations and warnings or motorists assisted Thursday.

▲ M.E. ANDERSON BUILDING — Police investigated reports of a suspicious person or activity and criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Wednesday, 16 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — nine calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — four calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 20 calls Wednesday, 25 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — five calls Wednesday, 13 calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Wednesday — one accident call, one rescue call, six first-responder calls, 32 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Thursday — two accident calls, one fire call, three first-responder calls, 27 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Wednesday — three medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Thursday — no medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Wednesday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Thursday — one accident call, four medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 60 calls Wednesday, 68 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 91 — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — seven calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Language Line — one call Wednesday.

▲ CHAMPS — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ American Red Cross — one call Wednesday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



































