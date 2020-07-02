Police report, 2/7/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Nolan Coy Bostic, 18, Lanier Drive – possession of a schedule I controlled substance; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime; driving without a license; seat belt violation.

▲ Derek Scott Bryson, 37, Aaron Station Road, Portal – obstruction.

▲ Jeremiah Christian Brown, 17, Highway 46 – underage possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana.

▲ Dyamond Simorette Humphrey, 25, Edward Way, Covington – felony probation violation.

▲ Cameron Trent Palmer, 21, Calford Ridge Road, Kite – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime.

▲ Jonathan Andrew Ranew, 24, Lanier Drive – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime.

▲ William Christopher Wells, 34, Troy Street, Brooklet – felony probation violation.

▲ Jamey Daniel Borowski, 43, Sid Sanders Place – tag light violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Javon Martez Ellis, 23, Best Bridge Road, Sylvania – probation violation.

▲ Deidra Ann Henry, 36, Summer Lane Way, Savannah – two counts of false statements and writings.

▲ John Augustus Hall, 30, Howard Road – felony bench warrant.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Charles Vidal Latties, 25, West Inman Street – probation violation.

▲ Katrice Shavon Jones, 36, Aaron Station Road – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, bench warrant.

▲ Devin Montrice Taylor, 19, Hwy. 301 North – wanted person (Effingham County).

▲ Dorsha Javell Brown, 19, Fitzgerald Street, Savannah – 1st degree felony burglary, entering auto.

▲ Patricia Ann Allen, 37, Dan Waters Lane – felony theft by conversion.

▲ Isaiah Patrick Down, 19, Bermuda Run Road – 1st-degree felony burglary.

▲ Trent Tawan Gallimore, 19, Bermuda Run Road – theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Ashley Monique McIntyre, 19, Bermuda Run Road – theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Lisandra Colon-Acevedo, 45, Lanier Drive – two counts of simple battery.

▲ Joshua Carey Dunn, 48, Parrish Road – wanted person (Pooler).

▲ Lamarcus Antonio Craword, 38, Eastview Apartments – two counts of theft by taking; two counts of theft of lost or mislaid property; two counts of financial transaction card fraud.

▲ James Wesley Edenfield, 48, Hawthorne Road – DUI/less safe, open container.

▲ Larry Steven Parrish, 34, Mincey Road, Brooklet – wanted person (Effingham County).

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Ashley Cieria Matthews, 25, Hwy, 292 West, Collins – suspended license, impeding traffic flow.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MILL CREEK PARK – A woman reported seeing a man expose himself and urinate on a tree.





▲ CYPRESS LAKE DRIVE – A man said he helped another person with a vehicle in a ditch and then later found his wallet missing.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL MIDDLE SCHOOL – Deputies responded to a fight.

▲ BELL ROAD – Deputies responded to a reported motor vehicle theft.

▲ COWBOY WAY – Deputies responded to a home regarding terroristic threats but did not locate a victim.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BERMUDA RUN – Police are investigating a reported burglary.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Someone reported drug activity on several locations.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was arrested for stealing a woman’s wallet.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE – A woman was arrested after throwing hot coffee on one person and punching another who tried to help the victim.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issue no traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – A student was judicially referred to university authorities for discipline over a alcohol violation.

▲ RUSSELL UNION – Officers responded to a verbal altercation.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Officet – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 12 calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 41 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls.



▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – eight calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one coroner call, one fire call, two first responder calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one first-responder call, 10 medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – eight medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon