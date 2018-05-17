Police report, 2/26/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jatavious Rakim Johnson, 25, Tee Pee Way – bench warrant.

▲ Alva Ray Vaughn, 37 North Pike Way, Sumter, S.C. – public intoxication, obstruction, loitering/prowling.

▲ Ronald Vince Fennell, 53, Harvey Drive – bench warrant.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Carlotta Deanna Bacon, 30, Packinghouse Road – brake light/signal violation, suspended license.

▲ Paul Curtis Costley, 20, Lanier Drive – rape, aggravated assault.

➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Sean Maurice Boyd, 22, Cotton Avenue, Metter – probation violation.

▲ Ethan Gaither Harrison, 20, Stambuk Lane – probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BURHALTER ROAD – A man said someone drove onto his lawn and spun tires, damaging the grass.

▲ WEST HAMPTON POINT DRIVE – A man reported getting a phone call from someone promising he won thousands of dollars via Publisher’s Clearinghouse, and wanted to meet him at Wal-Mart to close the deal.

▲ HIGHTOWER ROAD – A woman said she placed a check to be mailed in her mailbox, but later got notice that the check had never been received as payment. She learned someone stole the check from her mailbox and forged another name on it, cashing it illegally. The incident report listed the person in whose name the check was forged, and listed the offender as being 18 years of age.

▲ HUNTER’S POINT DRIVE – A man told neighbor kids to not mess his fence up again, The children’s father went to the other man’s house and knocked on his door “aggressively as if he wanted to fight,” so the complainant called deputies.

▲ SHIUMAN ROAD – A juvenile girl ran away from Marcella’s Place group home and left in a van with a man. The pair were later found in the van, stuck in a ditch. The male was questioned and released and the girl was arrested for runaway juvenile charges.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ HIGHWAY 67 – Deputies responded to a fight in progress and arrested two men.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A man reported a small safe and handgun lost or stolen.

In a separate call, someone reported shots fired, but police found no evidence.

▲ UNIVERSITY PLAZA – A man found a purse and turned it over to police.

▲ STAMBUK LANE – A man who was “banging on walls and shouting” was charged with disorderly conduct.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone placed two packs of Smirnoff Ice into old shopping bags and left without paying.

In a separate call, someone shoplifted about $150 worth of groceries.

In a third incident a person was arrested after failing to scan $34 worth of items at a self-scan desk.

▲ RUCKER LANE – Police responded to a battery incident at a business.

▲ S&S RAILROAD BED ROAD – A man was arrested after he and his expectant wife argued and broke each other’s property.

▲ ROUNTREE STREET – Someone told police another person pushed them.

▲ JONES MILL ROAD – Detectives are investigating an aggravated assault involving a knife.

▲ STATESBORO PRIMITIVE BAPTIST CHURCH – Warrants were issued for a man who reportedly struck his wife and mother-in-law in the head and face, and brandished a gun.

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE – A woman said someone grabbed her by the neck and pushed her.

▲ HARVEY DRIVE – Police responded to a verbal dispute.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

(Note: “Judicial referral” means a student is reported to university authorities for discipline, and not criminally charged.)

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and two traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Monday.

▲ ROSENWALD BUILDING – Someone reported a disorderly person.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD – A student was judicially referred to university authorities for a simple battery incident. In a separate case a student was judicially referred for simple assault and underage drinking.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – A student was judicially referred for a drug violation. Another was judicially referred for underage drinking.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Someone reported a domestic dispute and a student was judicially referred over a dug violation.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – A student was judicially referred over a dug violation.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – four calls.

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – six calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 50 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one cal.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – five calls.

▲ Liberty County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Public Safety – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, two first responder calls, 30 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon