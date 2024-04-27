Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils had a successful season advancing to the state playoffs where they took Decatur to a third and decisive game Wednesday evening.

One of the key contributors for the Blue Devils this season is senior infielder Mathis Lanier who has helped lead the way on and off the diamond.

"This season and my entire career at Statesboro High School has been such a blessing to me. I couldn't imagine what my life would be like without Statesboro High sports. I have had a lot of ups and downs over the years battling injuries, but wanting to compete with my teammates is what helped me overcome the injuries and taught me a lot that I believe will help me with adversity later on in life.

"I want to thank my coaches, family and most of all God for giving me the opportunity to play."

A loss to Decatur on Wednesday ended the Devils' season and Lanier's high school career, but it's evident that his heart and passion will be the jumping off point as a new group of Blue Devils get ready to hit the diamond in 2025.