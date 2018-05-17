Police report, 12/24/19

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jermarico Devon Carter, 41, Burroughs Avenue, Atlanta — felony probation violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Rashad Obrien Lee, 30, Proctor Street — suspended license

▲ Jose Alejandro Ninche, 38, Lanier Drive — felony obstruction, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Katherine Genelle Wright, 28, Mill Creek Road — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Willie Moore, 39, Pecan Grove, Portal — felony second-degree burglary.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Walter James Cook, 26, Burbank Boulevard, Savannah — speeding; open container; DUI/less safe; obstruction; purchase, sale, manufacturing of distribution of marijuana; failure to change license address within 60 days of moving; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime.

▲ Barnard Marvin B. Florence, 26, Burkhalter Road — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, speeding.

▲ Julie Ann Gentile, 63, Surrey Lane — DUI/less safe, speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STAMBUK LANE — A woman said an unknown man made comments to her about stealing her dog.

▲ GREENWOOD AVENUE — Warrants were issued for the theft of $116.60.

▲ WESTLAKE DRIVE — A person was arrested on criminal trespass/family violence and obstruction charges.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST (100 block) — A woman said an unknown man threatened to shoot her.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WESTOVER DRIVE — Someone reported an entering auto incident. The items stolen were not listed in reports, but in a second report, someone said a pair of Beats headphones were missing. A total of five different entering auto cases were investigated, with reports not listing items taken.

▲ HOOD ROAD — Several vehicles were entered, and a gun was taken from one.

▲ MOORE ROAD — Someone reported a simple battery incident.

▲ PLANTATION CIRCLE — Deputies responded to a reported entering auto where several items were taken from unsecured vehicles.

▲ MILLER STREET EXTENSION — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ PEAR ORCHARD LANE — A man and woman argued and he wanted her to leave.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports unavailable due to holidays.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Friday, 25 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Friday, nine calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, seven calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — 14 calls Friday, seven calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Friday, six calls Saturday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Friday, 28 calls Saturday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Sunday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — two accident calls, four first-responder calls, one rescue call, 10 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — three accident calls, one rescue call, six first-responder calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — one accident call, three medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — four medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — one first-responder call, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — two accident calls, four medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 29 calls Friday, 31 calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — three calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Dekalb County 911 — one call Friday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon