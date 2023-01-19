Police report, 1/20/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Desiree Anne Means, 28, Bowman Ave., Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Willie Albert Bynes, 48, East 55 St., Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Lebrea Victoria Mincey, 26, Burkhalter Trailer Park — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, forgery first degree, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Melody Alexisvaldr’rae Foreman, 26, Johnny Brannen Road — DUI less safe alcohol, simple battery.

▲ Jason Ronald Wilkes, 41, Coleman St., Portal — Disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kierston Ferrel Bush, 28, Art Museum Drive, Jacksonville, Fla. — Simple battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

▲ Tyrone Cooper, Matthews St., Louisville — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jamie Hagins, 43, Hiltonia Road, Sylvania — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Leondrae Terrell Jones, Effingham Highway — Criminal Trespass/family violence.

▲ Chyna Beyoncay Jordan, 21, Lanier Drive — Aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Darius Daisean Kennedy, 22, Nancy Hendrix Homes, Claxton — Giving false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer.

▲ Terrell Brandon Maple, 25, Kilpatrick St., Midville — Battery/family violence first offense, simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Michael Donald Reese, 32, Stadium Place — Public indecency/misdemeanor first or second conviction.

▲ Raheem Thomas, 23, Pulaski Highway, Register — Aggravated assault, criminal damage to property second degree. Possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

▲ Kenyadrick Andre Tootle, 24, Akins Road, Glennville — Criminal trespass, battery/family violence first offense, theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, two charges theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Christopher De’Andre Goodman, 27, Georgia Ave. — Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Sherry Ann Jones, 52, Institute St. — Forgery third degree.

▲ William Perry Kroymann, 20, Old Olive Branch Road, Ellabell — Aggravated battery.

▲ Dequar Naquire Stephenson, 21, Highway 67 — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass damage to property, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Logan Michael Carr, 19, Ashley Drive, McDonough — Sexual battery/misdemeanor, two charges criminal trespass, two charges burglary/felony first degree, criminal attempt to commit a felony.





INCIDENTS

▲ VERA LANE — Complainant said an unknown person or persons removed the battery from his John Deere tractor that was parked at his office address.

▲ LAKE COLLINS ROAD — Complainant said she frequently gets calls from the same man who claims to be from the Lottery Corporation or an alarm company. He tells her she has either won a sum of money or her house alarm is going off. She said the numbers he calls from are always different and when she tries to call back she gets a message that says the number is not working. She was advised to speak with her phone provider about getting the calls.

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — Complainant said two juvenile boys were shoplifting. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the store. A waiver of prosecution was signed by the store manager. The two juveniles were each served with a criminal trespass.

▲ BURKHALTER MHP — Complainant said he has had a dispute with the offender over payments he is making to the offender. Complainant said the offender has made threats to physically harm him. The offender denied he made any threats. The complainant’s girlfriend said she heard threats from offender. The complainant’s mother said she did not hear any threats. Both were advised of possible Magistrate Court procedure,

▲ BUTTERMILK ROAD — Complainant said he lost his wallet in the parking lot of a physician’s office. The wallet was not located. The wallet contained a debit card, two credit cards, a driver’s license and an insurance card. Complainant said he cancelled the cards and a report was made to help him with fraud claims.

▲ JW LANE — Deputy was dispatched to a residence where a man was making continuous calls to the 911 operator. After a brief investigation, the man was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

▲ OLD CARRIAGE ROAD — Complainant said her ex-husband is sending her lengthy texts because their 17-year-old daughter has blocked him on her phone and refuses to talk with him or see him. She said he will call the Sheriff’s Office and say he needs a welfare check on his daughter without cause. Complainant was advised of Magistrate Court procedures.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Jan. 9-16)

▲ Portal — 10 medical response calls; two fire alarms; three structure fires; two brush/grass fires; one woods fire.

▲ Register — Six medical response calls; four structure fires; one fire alarm; one vehicle fire; one rescue call.

▲ Nevils — Three medical response calls; one fire alarm; one rescue call; one structure fire.

▲ Bay — Five medical response calls; one structure fire.

▲ Stilson — Seven medical response calls; two brush fires; one structure fire.

▲ Brooklet — 23 medical response calls; one rescue call; three fire alarms; one medical call; one rescue call; four structure fires; five grass fires; one accident with injuries.

▲ Leefield — Three medical response calls; one accident with injuries.

▲ Clito — Nine medical response calls; two structure fires; four brush fires.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 12 calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls and 31 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 58 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County — One call Wednesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy