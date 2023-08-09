Police Report - 9/8/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Justin MacGregory Jones, 30, Packinghouse Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jerry Allen Durrence, 50, Bream Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Phillip Leonard Shipman, 60, West Main St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Artavious Shamar Thomas, 24, Moore Road, Portal – Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, theft by taking/felony.

Kristian Shelbi Wampler, 34, Clairborne Ave. – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

Gregory Lamont Jordan, 23, Bobwhite Road, Twin City – Three charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, two charges criminal trespass, battery/family violence first offense.

Statesboro Police Department

Roykishi Larry Burroughs, 22, Whit Frasier Road, Hinesville – Failure to appear in court as summoned.

McKynzie Lynn Cason, 17, Audubon Circle, North Augusta – Simple assault/family violence.

Diamond Satoy Ellis, 18, Lanier Drive – Battery.

Larry Walter Herrington, 65, West Jones Ave. – Wanted person/Screven County.

Neveah Sweeney Jones, 17, Carraige Trace, Griffin – Simple battery.

Michael Al-Marques Kelly, 20, Gentilly Drive – Aggravated assault/gun, possession of a firearm by a minor, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Kevon Juanye Usher, 22, Woodland Drive – Theft by deception/felony.

Tremayne Owen Williams, 36, Lanier Drive – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Joshua Aaron Cobb, 19, Community House Road, Blythe – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

William Jackson Perry, 19, Doris Lane, Sardis – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Jordan Lawayne McCullough, Highway 80 West, Portal – Sexual exploitation of children employ/use minor to engage in/assist in sexually explicit conduct for a visual medium.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 43 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; Five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 22 medical calls Tuesday; six accident calls and 32 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and five medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and eight medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 32 calls Tuesday; 56 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy