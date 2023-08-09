Police Report - 9/8/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Justin MacGregory Jones, 30, Packinghouse Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Jerry Allen Durrence, 50, Bream Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Phillip Leonard Shipman, 60, West Main St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Artavious Shamar Thomas, 24, Moore Road, Portal – Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, theft by taking/felony.
Kristian Shelbi Wampler, 34, Clairborne Ave. – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.
Gregory Lamont Jordan, 23, Bobwhite Road, Twin City – Three charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, two charges criminal trespass, battery/family violence first offense.
Statesboro Police Department
Roykishi Larry Burroughs, 22, Whit Frasier Road, Hinesville – Failure to appear in court as summoned.
McKynzie Lynn Cason, 17, Audubon Circle, North Augusta – Simple assault/family violence.
Diamond Satoy Ellis, 18, Lanier Drive – Battery.
Larry Walter Herrington, 65, West Jones Ave. – Wanted person/Screven County.
Neveah Sweeney Jones, 17, Carraige Trace, Griffin – Simple battery.
Michael Al-Marques Kelly, 20, Gentilly Drive – Aggravated assault/gun, possession of a firearm by a minor, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Kevon Juanye Usher, 22, Woodland Drive – Theft by deception/felony.
Tremayne Owen Williams, 36, Lanier Drive – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Joshua Aaron Cobb, 19, Community House Road, Blythe – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
William Jackson Perry, 19, Doris Lane, Sardis – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Jordan Lawayne McCullough, Highway 80 West, Portal – Sexual exploitation of children employ/use minor to engage in/assist in sexually explicit conduct for a visual medium.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 43 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; Five calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 22 medical calls Tuesday; six accident calls and 32 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and five medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and eight medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 32 calls Tuesday; 56 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – Two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy