Police Report - 9/1/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Lanier, 63, Miller St. Extension – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Keith Anthony Edwards, 24, Godsels St., Savannah – Two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, criminal trespass, failure to appear, possession and use of drug related objects, theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

Larry Charles McReynolds, 65, Spotted Fawn Road North – Terroristic threats and acts.

Okira Latrelle Mincey, 21, Highway 80 West – Simple battery/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Keyon Alexander Satchell, 21, Highway 80 West – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Chad A’hmad Williams, 18, Retriever Court – Strong-arm robbery; strong-arm aggravated assault.

Damone Deandre Williams, 28, Nevils Dairy Road – Two counts purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

James Earl Zeigler, 41, Ellis Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Mary Ann Coney Addison, 54, South Zetterower Ave. – Bench warrant.

Latoya Gertrude Baskin Blackmon, 36, Inman Lane – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Arthur Austin Bays, 24, Clover Lane – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, wanted person.

Leroy James Broussard, 40, Harold Stoutes Road, Breaux Ridge, La. – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

Keion Ja’Mikal-Ilee Jenkins, 27, Halcyondale Road, Sylvania – Stalking/misdemeanor/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence, reckless conduct.

Khalid Fateen Smith, 32, Mulberry Court – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Quintus Tyre Williams. 24, Dent Ave., Berk – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to obey a traffic control device.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

David Heath Purdie, 18, Mountain Ivy Drive, Marietta – Criminal trespass damage to property.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Tuesday; 72 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; 13 calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Tuesday; 49 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; 14 calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one fire call and 25 medical calls Tuesday; 19 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Tuesday; 49 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – Two calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Department of Transportation – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Power – Five calls Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday; Five calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Two calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy