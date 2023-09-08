Police Report - 8/9/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Harrison Baynes, 35, Neill Lake Road, Eden Prairie, Minn. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Derek James Collins, 52, Wartheim St. Vidalia – Wanted by Laurens County.
Crystal January Hulsey, 43, North Ola Road, McDonough – Conspiracy to commit a felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Kwezi Denzel Johnson Mugabe – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, holding/supporting wireless communications device.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.
Georgia State Patrol – Four calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 26 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 45 calls Monday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday
Bryan County 911 – Four calls Monday.
Other agencies – Three calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy