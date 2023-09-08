Police Report - 8/9/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Harrison Baynes, 35, Neill Lake Road, Eden Prairie, Minn. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Derek James Collins, 52, Wartheim St. Vidalia – Wanted by Laurens County.

Crystal January Hulsey, 43, North Ola Road, McDonough – Conspiracy to commit a felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Kwezi Denzel Johnson Mugabe – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, holding/supporting wireless communications device.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 26 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 45 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday

Bryan County 911 – Four calls Monday.

Other agencies – Three calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy