Police Report - 8/5/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Bernard Rashamel Carter, 31, Culver St., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Joshua James Martin, 40, Twin Forks Road, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Keaundra Shaquille Broomfield, 29, Bluejay Lane – Battery.

Lajada Jasmina Hill, 35, West Grady St. Ext. – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, manufacture/possession of controlled or counterfeit substance near park/housing project.

Samuel Lee Knight, 37, Baldwin St. – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, manufacture/possession of controlled or counterfeit substance near park/housing project, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, wanted person Bryan County.

Jennifer Nicole Webb, 42, Kennedy Pond Road – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

David Robert Wilson, 60, Harville Road – Hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Patricia Lynn McBride, 43, Bee Bee Road – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Elijah Robert Stidem, 24, Hagan Lane – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to stop at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Anthony Laffayette Sutton, 24, Coakley St., Savannah – Tag lights required, bench warrant/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

TWO FORKS ROAD – Complainant said she noticed damage along the passenger side of her vehicle from the rear tire well to the passenger door. She said she does not know when the incident took place or who may have done it. The report is for documentation and insurance purposes.

BRANNEN DRIVE – Complainant said he went to a local store and helped a man whose car had broken down in the parking lot. He purchased some oil for the man’s vehicle and the man told him he had some pine straw to sell. He ordered 50 bales, but when the man showed up at his property, he attempted to offload 140 bales for $1,500. Complainant said he only accepted the 50 bales he ordered. He said he thinks it may have been a scam to get him to buy more bales.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said a man claiming to be from Canada called her and said he received a call from her number. She said she checked her phone log and found no such call, but she apologized to the man for any inconvenience. She said the man became agitated and belligerent, demanding to know why she called, but she had not called. Complainant said she hung up and the man proceeded to call her back 10 times, which she didn’t answer.

TEAL CIRCLE – In responding to reports of a fight and gunshots fired, all parties were separated and referred to Magistrate Court.

OLD REGISTER WAY – Complainant said she was driving with her mother when she needed to turn around. She pulled down a road in the process of turning around and drive away. Shortly afterward, she said she noticed a truck following her. She said when she pulled into her driveway, the truck stopped as well. Complainant said she confronted the man about why he followed her and they argued. He told her she can’t use that road to turn around. She said she wanted the incident documented in case the man approached her again.

COX FARM ROAD/HIGHWAY 67 – A disabled vehicle was found in the middle of the road with no driver around. The vehicle was towed and there was no phone number attached to the owner of the vehicle’s information.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(July 24-30)

Rural county intake — 13 adult dogs and six puppies; two adult cats and one kitten.

City of Statesboro — 10 adult dogs and one puppy; one kitten.

Adopted — Two adult dogs.

Rescued — One adult dog.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs and one puppy.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Six adult dogs (severe medical, aggression); one adult cat and two kittens (severe medical).

Fees collected — $30.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls July 24-30)

Portal – 14 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; two structure fires; one brush fire; one fire alarm.

Register – 10 medical response calls; two m fire alarms; two structure fires.

Nevils – Three medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one structure fire.

Bay – One medical response call; one structure fire.

Stilson – Three medical response calls; one structure fire; one accident with injuries; one vehicle fire.

Brooklet – 26 medical response calls; three structure fires; one fire alarm; two accidents with injuries.

Leefield – One medical response call; one fire alarm.

Clito – Two medical response calls; one fire alarm.

Middleground – Three medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

Highway 24 – Nine medical response calls; three structure fires.

Banks Dairy – One medical response call.

Akins Anderson – Four medical response calls; one structure fire.

Pulaski Road – Four medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 43 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 30 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One medical call Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Thursday.

Georgia Power – One call Thursday

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Chatham County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Three calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy