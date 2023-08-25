Police Report - 8/26/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Zeddrick D Jon Stidem, 24, Highway 301 North, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

London Bell, 55, Pamela Way – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, bicycle light at night required, driving on wrong side of roadway, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, parole violation, possession and use of drug related objects.

Martavious Youmans, 28, Hayden Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Anthony Joseph Graham, 24, Chandler Road – Failure to stop at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Kolby Perreon Rashad Jordan, 23, Market St., Metter – Simple battery against a police officer, criminal trespass.

Robert James Williams, 38, Lakeview Commins Drive – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Joshua Jalen Champ, 21, Statesboro Circle Place – Conspiracy to commit a felony, theft by taking misdemeanor.

Jayden Michael Wayne Pugh, Statesboro Place Circle – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, two charges financial transaction card theft.

INCIDENTS

MAGNOLIA WAY – Complainant said an unknown person came on her property and “egged” her vehicle. Photos of the vehicle were taken and included in the report.

HIGHWAY 25/WYNN MARSH ROAD – A red Nissan Murano was clocked traveling 100 mph in a 55-mph zone. The driver got out of her vehicle and met me as I approached. I identified myself and told her why I stopped her. She said “she was only speeding because she was running late to her grandson’s dentist appointment.” She was offered an accuracy test of the radar equipment, which passed. The driver received a speeding citation.

HIGHWAY 67/ARTHUR NUBERN ROAD – A white Ford F350 truck was found broken down partially in the road and causing a hazard for vehicles turning onto Highway 67. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and a wrecker service called out to remove the vehicle.

JIM WATERS ROAD – Complainant said he sent a check in the mail for $7,368.35 to a company in Alabama he does business with on a regular basis. He said the business called him and told him they had not received payment. A local bank tracked down the check and found the Alabama business’ name was whited out and the name of an individual was put in its place. The complainant said he does not know the person’s name on the check and they do not work with the company in Alabama. The report was sent to the Criminal Investigation Division for further action.

LILLIE HAGAN ROAD – A blue Dodge Ram 1500 was found stuck in a ditch and was blocking the road. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the owner’s name was found by running the license plate. Also, the vehicle did not have insurance. The owner was contacted and she said she backed into the ditch the previous night and was unable to get it out. She was advised where her vehicle was towed and to have insurance on the vehicle before she goes to retrieve it.

TOBACCO LANE – Complainant said a woman known to him keeps coming on his property without his permission. In contacting the woman, she said she is pregnant with the man’s child and is coming on his property to talk to him about their situation. The man said he did not want to talk to her and the woman was served with a verbal criminal trespass warning.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(August 14-20)

Rural county intake — 12 adult dogs; eight adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs.

Adopted — Five adult dogs; six adult cats.

Rescued — One adult dog.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $65.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls August 14-20)

Portal – 11 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; four structure fires; one brush fire.

Register – Seven medical response calls; four structure fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush fire; one vehicle fire.

Nevils – One medical response call; three structure fires; one fire alarm; one public relations call.

Bay – Seven medical response calls; one public relations call; one brush fire; one structure fire.

Stilson – Six medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush fire; two structure fires; one woods fire.

Brooklet – 28 medical response calls; three structure fires; one fire alarm; one brush fire; one hazmat call; on public relations call; three miscellaneous fire calls.

Leefield – One medical response call; one hazmat call.

Clito – Six medical response calls; five miscellaneous fire calls.

Middleground – Two medical response calls; one structure fire.

Highway 24 – Three medical response calls; two structure fires.

Banks Dairy – One structure fire; one medical response call.

Akins Anderson – One vehicle fire.

Sandy Creek – Two medical response calls.

Pulaski Road – One structure fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Five accident calls and 39 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Three accident calls and five medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 50 calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy