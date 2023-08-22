Police Report - 8/23/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Grant Gary Lee, 38, Eason St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Marcus David Tennant – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, DUI Less safe drugs, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Jakara Denashia Bolden, 20, Morningside Drive, Portal. – Simple battery/family violence.

Aaliyah Lamonica Philips, 21, Mill Creek Road – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Joshua Odale Smith, 33, US Highway 25 – Wanted person.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Two calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 41 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One coroner call Monday and six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 38 calls Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Five calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy