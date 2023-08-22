Police Report - 8/23/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Grant Gary Lee, 38, Eason St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Marcus David Tennant – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, DUI Less safe drugs, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Jakara Denashia Bolden, 20, Morningside Drive, Portal. – Simple battery/family violence.
Aaliyah Lamonica Philips, 21, Mill Creek Road – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.
Joshua Odale Smith, 33, US Highway 25 – Wanted person.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.
Georgia State Patrol – Two calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 41 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One coroner call Monday and six medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 38 calls Monday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Five calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy