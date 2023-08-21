Police Report - 8/22/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Trentin Alexander Drayton, 28, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Eric Lavonne Adams, 52, Nevils Dairy Road – Terroristic threats, harassing communications.

Jonathan Hilton Biggers, 39, Acorn Lane, Metter – Five charges theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Stephen Eric Clayton, 45, Rosemary Church Road Metter – Five charges theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Ryan Alex Cooper, 24, Pioneer Trail, Portal – Simple battery/family violence.

Cynthia Delores Jordan, 54, Fieldcrest Road, Augusta – Simple battery, cruelty to inmates.

Cameron Zaquan Lewis, 28, Shirewick Lane, Lithonia – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Ginger Rene Street, 55, Colfax Station Drive – Possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Chelsea Leanne White, 18, Friday Road, Rome – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Devante Cleveland Wiliams Edwards, 29, Holcombe St., Decatur – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Eric Winfree, 50, Center Drive, Claxton – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Sherrish Dannielle Caulfield, 71, Gentilly Road – Public indecency/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Antonio Rashad Cone, 35, Marcus St., Metter – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Tyrrice Gionni Edwards, 24, Highmark Drive, Moultrie – Tampering with evidence/felony.

Brandon Michael Hudson, 26, South Walnut St. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Dreon Kimal Jackson, 20, South Main St. – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Justin MacGregory Jones, 30, Church St. – DUI less safe alcohol, one way roadway or rotary traffic.

Dontae Mykel Nobles, 23, Geraldine St., Uvalda – VGCSA possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Marquez Da-Von Pitts, 26, North 2nd St., Cochran – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug related objects.

Alisha Kaye Sanchez, 35, Anderson Parrish Road, Portal – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

Hailey Renee Williams, 21, South Jackson Road – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, interference with government property/felony, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ray Charles Hughes, 41, Marsh St. – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe combination 1-3.

Nick Charles Lee, 63, Tillman St. – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Keenan Ayrell Pleasants Murphy, 26, Lucy Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, expired registration, failure to maintain lane, two charges failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

DaVon Terrell Robinson, 28, West Church St., Swainsboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Gerald C. Waters, 61, Skye View Drive, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Paul Wright, 23, Eudine Drive, Jacksonville, Ga. – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, speeding in excess of maximum limits.



Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jamalu-Deen Kidon Affo, 18, Creekview Circle, Stone Mountain – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 31 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern Police Department – Two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Eight calls Friday; six calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 40 calls Friday; 64 calls Saturday; 47 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 14 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Nine calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Friday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call, one rescue call and 34 medical calls Friday; four accident calls and 29 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one first responder call and 27 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Two accident calls, two first responder calls and 15 medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 58 calls Friday; 50 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Four calls Friday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday; two call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Saturday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Friday.

Screven County 911 –One call Saturday.

Tattnall County 911 –One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy