Police Report - 8/19/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Ted Ashley Vickery, 42, Dakota Lane – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

William Henry Clay Boan, 33, Pate Place – Burglary first degree/felony, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence; possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Donald Lee-Vernon Bostick, 19, Greatwood Way, Savannah – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Aaron Colby Whitaker, 35, Buck Creek Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Statesboro Police Department

Nydraysha Tomyra Ford, 24, East Lee St., Brooklet – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Zenas Orland Moore, 29, Rucker Lane – Four charges financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Christian Yandel Flores, 23, Catherine Ave. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, affixing material that reduce light transmission on windows/windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

BERNARD SMITH ROAD – Complainant said she believes her stepfather is having her followed and documenting her comings and goings. She said she believes her family wants her to return home. Complainant said she thought she was on good terms with her stepfather and asked him for help with an assignment. She said he has filed a report with her university’s academic division saying she is cheating in her classwork. She showed screen shots of harassing messages and social media posts. The stepfather was contacted by phone and served a criminal trespass warning. Complainant was advised of procedures to obtain a protective order.

G.W. OLIVER ROAD – Complainant said he is the supervisor for a postal carrier. He said over the weekend the carrier was delivering his route when he swerved to avoid a four-wheeler carrying several juveniles. He ended up in a ditch, damaging his vehicle. The complainant said no report was filed at the time because mail and packages needed to be delivered in another vehicle that was sent out. He is requesting a report now as the U.S. Postal Service needs it for insurance purposes.

LIVE OAK LANE – Complainant said he sent his father, who lives in Bulloch County, a text message showing him a photo of an RV he will be driving back to Statesboro. Complainant said his father sent him a reply text stating “he was going to cut his throat and shoot him in the head with a 38-caliber handgun.” Complainant said he would be coming back to his Bulloch residence in a few weeks and he wanted the incident documented.

WREN LANE – Complainant said his vehicle was struck earlier in the day by an unknown offender. Complainant requested a report and the Magistrate Court process was explained to him.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(August 7-13)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and four kittens.

City of Statesboro — Six adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and four kittens.

Adopted — Three adult dogs and three puppies; two adult cats and six kittens.

Rescued — One puppy.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — eight puppies (severe medical, aggression.

Fees collected — $45.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls August 7-13)

Portal – 15 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one structure fire.

Register – 13 medical response calls; one fire alarm; two structure fires; four miscellaneous fire calls; two woods fires.

Nevils – Four medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one woods fire; four miscellaneous fire calls.

Bay – Three medical response calls; two miscellaneous fire calls; one brush fire; one debris in roadway.

Stilson – Eight medical response calls; two miscellaneous fire calls.

Brooklet – 38 medical response calls; one structure fire; one fire alarm; two brush fires; two miscellaneous fire calls.

Leefield – Three medical response call; one miscellaneous fire call.

Clito – Six medical response calls; six miscellaneous fire calls.

Middleground – Five medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

Highway 24 – Seven medical response calls; one structure fire; three miscellaneous fire calls; one rescue call.

Banks Dairy – One structure fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

Akins Anderson – Three medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one woods fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

Sandy Creek – Three medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

Pulaski Road – Two medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Depratment – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 25 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 52 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Four calls Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Three calls Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy