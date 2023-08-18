Police Report - 8/18/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Anthony Sablan, 25, Emerald Park Drive, Macon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jakeya Amara Boulton, 21, Church St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, expired registration, no insurance.

Ashley Paige Holmes, 42, Highway 301, Claxton – Disorderly conduct.

Ebony Celeste Jenkins, 28, Laricy Lane, Sylvania – Two charges possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Martin Anthony Mills, 22, Lanier Lane – Two charges possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Alexander Terrell Young, 21, Shady Lane, Sylvania – Two charges possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, two charges possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Statesboro Police Department

Princess Diana Clark, 20, Georgia Ave. – Wanted person.

Joe Benjamin Collins, 30, Benzach Lane, Metter – Theft by conversion/felony.

Walker Brantly Fordham, 21, Maple Drive – Battery, criminal trespass.

Madison Nicole Hall, 22, Cape Drive, Jacksonville, Fla. – Simple battery/family violence.

Jaquan Glenn McCoy, 37, Baldwin St. – Criminal trespass.

Taivon Naja Owens, 23, Alfred St., Savannah – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Drew Mercedes Patten, 34, Floyd St. – Theft by conversion/felony.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 46 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – 10 calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one fire call and 30 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 26 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – 15 medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Power – Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy