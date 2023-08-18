Police Report - 8/18/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Anthony Sablan, 25, Emerald Park Drive, Macon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Jakeya Amara Boulton, 21, Church St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, expired registration, no insurance.
Ashley Paige Holmes, 42, Highway 301, Claxton – Disorderly conduct.
Ebony Celeste Jenkins, 28, Laricy Lane, Sylvania – Two charges possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Martin Anthony Mills, 22, Lanier Lane – Two charges possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Alexander Terrell Young, 21, Shady Lane, Sylvania – Two charges possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, two charges possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Statesboro Police Department
Princess Diana Clark, 20, Georgia Ave. – Wanted person.
Joe Benjamin Collins, 30, Benzach Lane, Metter – Theft by conversion/felony.
Walker Brantly Fordham, 21, Maple Drive – Battery, criminal trespass.
Madison Nicole Hall, 22, Cape Drive, Jacksonville, Fla. – Simple battery/family violence.
Jaquan Glenn McCoy, 37, Baldwin St. – Criminal trespass.
Taivon Naja Owens, 23, Alfred St., Savannah – Criminal trespass/family violence.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Drew Mercedes Patten, 34, Floyd St. – Theft by conversion/felony.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Tuesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 46 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – 10 calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one fire call and 30 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 26 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – 15 medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 42 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Jenkins County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Georgia Power – Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy