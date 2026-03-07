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Police Report - 7/3/26
Police

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Ashlyn Nicole Ackerman, 27, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Chase Dillon Berry, 35, Metter – Theft by deception/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Malik Shabazz Covington, 17, Gastonia, NC – Three counts entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Daunte Christian Johnson, 17, Statesboro – Three counts entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Vianca Lucille Jones, 36, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug related objects.

Kristen Leee Martel, 47, Ellabell – Battery/family violence first offense.

William Edward Rogers, 48, Ellabell – Battery/family violence first offense.

Calvin Lesjabbarjo Walker, 26, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Craig Martin Coleman, 55, Ellabell Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Nehemias Alain Ramirez Rodriguez, 27, Savannah – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to obey a traffic control device.

Santana Andrea Robinson, 25, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Gregory Levon Rock, 17, Statesboro – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, interference with government property/felony.

Branden Avery Williams, 33, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, criminal trespass damage to property.

De”andre Keyshawn Mincey, 22, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Antonio Jermaine Evans, 21, Sylvania – Wanted by Screven County Sheriff’s Office.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one air transport call and 34 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls, one coroner call, two air transport calls and 31 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; 13 medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; two air transport calls and 10 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy