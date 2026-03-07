Police Report - 7/3/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Ashlyn Nicole Ackerman, 27, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Chase Dillon Berry, 35, Metter – Theft by deception/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.
Malik Shabazz Covington, 17, Gastonia, NC – Three counts entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.
Daunte Christian Johnson, 17, Statesboro – Three counts entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.
Vianca Lucille Jones, 36, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug related objects.
Kristen Leee Martel, 47, Ellabell – Battery/family violence first offense.
William Edward Rogers, 48, Ellabell – Battery/family violence first offense.
Calvin Lesjabbarjo Walker, 26, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Craig Martin Coleman, 55, Ellabell Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, bench warrant/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Nehemias Alain Ramirez Rodriguez, 27, Savannah – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to obey a traffic control device.
Santana Andrea Robinson, 25, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Gregory Levon Rock, 17, Statesboro – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, interference with government property/felony.
Branden Avery Williams, 33, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, criminal trespass damage to property.
De”andre Keyshawn Mincey, 22, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Antonio Jermaine Evans, 21, Sylvania – Wanted by Screven County Sheriff’s Office.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one air transport call and 34 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls, one coroner call, two air transport calls and 31 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; 13 medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; two air transport calls and 10 medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 47 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.
Jenkins County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Nine calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy