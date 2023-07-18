Police Report - 7/18/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Arekia Donta Humphries, 44, Highway 301 North – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Aurico Ricardo DeLauder, 50, Friendship Road, Sylvania – Simple battery/family violence.

Curtis Duckworth, 29, Raymonia Circle, Vidalia – DUI less safe drugs, affixing materials that reduce light transmission windows/windshields, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Shawn Demetrius Goodman, 38, East Main St. – DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Bernard Kermit Owens, 51, Lanire Drive – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jeffrey Martin Thompson, 58, Bass Road, Reidsville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Warren Edward Weaver, Lagoon Ave. – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Daija Devaughn-Moneik White, 24, Statesboro Place Circle – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Talazzoe Dewayne Brown, 23, Altamonte Drive, Guyton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Christopher Lavon Evans, 32, Gus Denmark Road – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Lisa Leann Holder, 39, Highway 301 South – Affray.

Tayameko Makalani Hopkins, 43, Mikell St. – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Raymond Trey Moody, 36, Jarnette Road, Eatonton – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.

Mermon Dale Norris, 57, Walden Park Drive, Savannah – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

Anthony James Wuerstle, 26, Dogwood Court – Burglay second degree/felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Danielle Anna Palacios, 37, South Main St. – Affray.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Rogelion Ramirez-Barranco, 25, Bird Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, tag lights required, driving without a license/misdemeanor, impeding the flow of traffic; probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Isaac James Smith, 23, Veterans Parkway, Hinesville – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess pf maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Friday; 22 calls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 17 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 15 calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Friday; four calls Saturday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; one calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Friday; one rescue call and 26 medical calls Saturday; 18 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; one fire call and three medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.

Evans County EMS — 11 medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 56 calls Friday; 51 calls Saturday; 47 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday; three calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Friday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Friday.

Other agencies — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy