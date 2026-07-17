Police Report - 7/17/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Alexander Blaze Bryan, 35, Pembroke – Housed for court.

Curtis Lee Griffin, 54, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Garrett Lemelle Guesnon, 22, Lawrenceville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Horace James McCray 20, Claxton – In for court.

Tiffany Brooke Brantley, 36, Metter Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, manufacture/possess controlled or counterfeit substance near park/housing project, possession and use of drug related objects, four counts use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, four counts sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

Dillon Clint Collins, 35, Statesboro – Wanted person from Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee Danyetta Hill, 45, Statesboro – Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements, false information.

Robert DeWayne Mills, 38, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, headgear and eye-protective devices for riders.

Tiana Vernata Robbins, 49, Claxton – Theft by shoplifting.

LaToya Desiree Williams, 33, Statesboro – Two counts bench warrant.

Statesboro Police Department

Anthony Le’onte Brack, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Marco Antonio Calel Pelico, 20, Sumter, SC – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, headlight requirements.

Troy Lee Wilkerson, 52, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Deovonte Lamonte Doe, 30, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Garrett Alan Herb, 17, Statesboro – Child molestation, statutory rape/felony.

Shannon DeAaron Lovett, 28, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Trevor Dreu Harris, 28, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Samantha Elizabeth Holmes, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Marvin Lee Prescott, 29, Statesboro – Suspended registration, violation of license restrictions.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 27 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 23 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – 12 medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Language Line – Three calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy