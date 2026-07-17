Police Report - 7/17/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander Blaze Bryan, 35, Pembroke – Housed for court.
Curtis Lee Griffin, 54, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.
Garrett Lemelle Guesnon, 22, Lawrenceville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Horace James McCray 20, Claxton – In for court.
Tiffany Brooke Brantley, 36, Metter Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, manufacture/possess controlled or counterfeit substance near park/housing project, possession and use of drug related objects, four counts use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, four counts sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Dillon Clint Collins, 35, Statesboro – Wanted person from Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Lee Danyetta Hill, 45, Statesboro – Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements, false information.
Robert DeWayne Mills, 38, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, headgear and eye-protective devices for riders.
Tiana Vernata Robbins, 49, Claxton – Theft by shoplifting.
LaToya Desiree Williams, 33, Statesboro – Two counts bench warrant.
Statesboro Police Department
Anthony Le’onte Brack, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Marco Antonio Calel Pelico, 20, Sumter, SC – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, headlight requirements.
Troy Lee Wilkerson, 52, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.
Deovonte Lamonte Doe, 30, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Garrett Alan Herb, 17, Statesboro – Child molestation, statutory rape/felony.
Shannon DeAaron Lovett, 28, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Trevor Dreu Harris, 28, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Samantha Elizabeth Holmes, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Marvin Lee Prescott, 29, Statesboro – Suspended registration, violation of license restrictions.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 27 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 23 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – 12 medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 42 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Language Line – Three calls Wednesday.
Other agencies – Eight calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy