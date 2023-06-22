Police Report - 6/23/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kristi Ann Jacobs, 43, Adabelle Road, Register – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, wanted person/Claxton PD.

Guadelupe Vianey Ledesma, 28, Highway 80 East – Criminal damage to property second degree, battery/family violence first offense.

Donnie Jewett Parm, 32, Adebelle Road, Register – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tail lights/lens required, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag frame.

Rogelio Perez, 30, Cody Lane – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Thomas Kelly Pullen, 43, Highway 80 West – Bench warrant/felony.

Jordyn Monai Washington, 22, Chery Hill Road, Conyers – Conspiracy to commit a felony, giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate without permission of the warden.

Statesboro Police Department

Shannon Patricia Beale, 36, Jones Mille Road – Public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony.

Carolyn Ashley Creek, 33, Brinson St., Rock Ford – Driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.

Amanda Lynn Driggers, 43, Strickland St. Extension, Pembroke – Criminal trespass.

Mark Christopher Hill, 32, North Maryland Ave., Atlantic City, NJ – Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

Brett Alexander Thomas, 50, West Main St. – Theft by taking, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jerry Dwayne Thompson, 59, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Conner White, 18, Lanier Drive – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Gabriel Christopher Jackson, 32, Kessler Ave., Garden City – Failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Shaun Michael Lewis, 43, Nevils Creek Church Road –Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Hector Martinez Rodriguez, 41, Sinkhole Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, driver to exercise due care, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Terrie Lavon Walker, 55, Pamela Way – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a license.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 37 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – 10 calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Tuesday; 16 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two coroner calls, one first responder call and 38 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls and 30 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and two medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 78 calls Tuesday; 47 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 –Two calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – One call Tuesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy