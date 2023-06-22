Police Report - 6/23/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Kristi Ann Jacobs, 43, Adabelle Road, Register – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, wanted person/Claxton PD.
Guadelupe Vianey Ledesma, 28, Highway 80 East – Criminal damage to property second degree, battery/family violence first offense.
Donnie Jewett Parm, 32, Adebelle Road, Register – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tail lights/lens required, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag frame.
Rogelio Perez, 30, Cody Lane – Criminal damage to property second degree.
Thomas Kelly Pullen, 43, Highway 80 West – Bench warrant/felony.
Jordyn Monai Washington, 22, Chery Hill Road, Conyers – Conspiracy to commit a felony, giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate without permission of the warden.
Statesboro Police Department
Shannon Patricia Beale, 36, Jones Mille Road – Public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony.
Carolyn Ashley Creek, 33, Brinson St., Rock Ford – Driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
Amanda Lynn Driggers, 43, Strickland St. Extension, Pembroke – Criminal trespass.
Mark Christopher Hill, 32, North Maryland Ave., Atlantic City, NJ – Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Brett Alexander Thomas, 50, West Main St. – Theft by taking, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Jerry Dwayne Thompson, 59, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Conner White, 18, Lanier Drive – Criminal trespass.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Gabriel Christopher Jackson, 32, Kessler Ave., Garden City – Failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Shaun Michael Lewis, 43, Nevils Creek Church Road –Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.
Hector Martinez Rodriguez, 41, Sinkhole Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, driver to exercise due care, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Terrie Lavon Walker, 55, Pamela Way – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a license.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 37 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – 10 calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Tuesday; 16 calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two coroner calls, one first responder call and 38 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls and 30 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and two medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 78 calls Tuesday; 47 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Tuesday.
Bulloch Animal Services – One call Tuesday.
Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 –Two calls Tuesday.
Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – One call Tuesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy