Police Report - 6/21/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dominique Marquis Wright, 30, Lanier Drive – Two charges probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Akintunde Quantaudus Warnock, 29, St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC – Bench warrant/felony.

John Patrick Adams, 43, Buck Creek Road, Sylvania – Simple assault.

Troy Romaro Hartsfield, 22, Gossett St., Jacksonville, Fla. – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Johnny Maradiaga Martinez, 28, Lawndale St. Houston, Texas – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Katlyn Marie Michel, 24, Starlight Lane, Yulee, Fla. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, affixing materials that reduce light transmission/reflection in windows/windshields.

Wilson Elias Rodriguez, 33, Mars Lane, Goose Creek, SC – Possession of cocaine, [possession and use of drug related objects, tag/registration requirements, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Christopher Raymon Terry, 32, Vines Road, Baconton – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Christopher Eric Grant, 43, RIP Porter Luke NE, Glennville – Simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, wanted Chatham County.

Leon Montawally Hagins, 31, Marberry St. – Possession of cocaine, simple battery/family violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Christopher Laverne Terry, 52, Highway 431, Seale, Ala. – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Eric Jermaine Stokes, 50, Hawthorne Road – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no license on person, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, speeding in excess of maximum limits, wanted person/U.S. Marshals Office.

Julio San Juan Herrera, 52, Cypress Lake MHP – DUI les safe alcohol, serious injury by vehicle, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Damon Jaquavion Hilton, 25, South Main St. – Simple battery/family violence, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Jennifer Nichole Shuman, 33, Harkey Road, Brooklet – DUI less safe drugs, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, possession of marijuana less than one ounce., possession and use of drug related objects.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 12 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call and 34 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Monday.

