Police Report - 6/20/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Antonio Bell, 38, Burkhalter Trailer Park – Wanted person/Montgomery County, Ohio.

Mary Jane Dowd, 34, Highway 280 East, Ellabell – Possession of Schedule V controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

Devon Deontry Howard, 28, Burkhalter MHP – Criminal trespass/damage to property.

Brittany Ann Phillips, 31, Bonnette Road, Portal – Battery/family violence first offense.

David Matthew Phillips, 27, Bonnette Road, Portal – Battery/family violence first offense.

Kimberly Renee Riser, 39, Bryant Still Road, Brooklet – Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, battery/family violence first offense, reckless conduct, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.

Statesboro Police Department

Jermaine Antoine Clark, 39, Emerald Springs Drive, Decatur – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Christopher Eric Grant, 43, Rip Porter NE, Glennville – Simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jamaal Kordell Jones, 23, Lanier Drive – Criminal trespass/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Larry Vern Clawson, 43, Highway 80 East – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, window/windshield/wiper requirements.

Sebrena Nicole Roberts, 39, Coach Lee Hill Blvd. – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.

Eric Braiden Murphy, 37, Sweetwood Lane, Scarboro, WV – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe combination 1-3, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane.

Robert Daniel Murphy, 29, Homestead Lane, Fayetteville, WV – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Paul Anthony Robinson, 63, Highway 119, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Thomas Matthew Royal, 42, Perkins Road, Millen – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, expired registration, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 14 calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday; 20 calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Sunday.

Portal Police Department – One call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 43 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 14 calls Friday; 13 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Friday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; eight calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 24 medical calls Friday; five accident calls and 30 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and 21 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one coroner calls and 11 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one first responder call and three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; two medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 87 calls Friday; 65 calls Saturday; 63 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday.

Department of Transportation – One call Friday.

Georgia Power – One call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Friday

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday.

Screven County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy