Police Report - 6/10/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

ASHBROOK DRIVE – Complainant said her vehicle was broken into. The findings were documented and sent to the Criminal Investigation Division.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – A suspicious man was reported walking down the road. The man was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers.

CYPRESS LAKE ROAD – Complainant said a suspicious person was in his yard. After a brief investigation, the offender was arrested and charged with DUI combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in vehicle and suspicious incident.

CHANCES TRAILER PARK – Complainant said someone stole a package off her front porch that had been delivered early one afternoon. She said the shipper and the vendor had been advised of the theft and told her to get a police report to get the product replaced. She said a package had been stolen off her porch previously, but she did not report it.

COLEY BOYD ROAD – Complainant said he believes his wallet fell out of his vehicle while getting gas. He later noticed a fraudulent charge made on his bank debit card in the amount of $36 and informed the bank, which stopped the charge. He said he cancelled the other cards in his wallet, as well.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said she has a no contact agreement with another woman as part of a bond condition. She said the person came into her workplace and made a purchase. The incident was documented for an upcoming court hearing.

BROOKLET-LEEFIELD ROAD – Complainant said someone broke into his truck. After a brief investigation, it was determined a wallet, a tool box and a car jack were taken from the truck.

MT. ZION AME CHURCH – Complainant said someone stole a laptop computer from her vehicle while she was working at a church.

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said he is going through a divorce with his wife and she moved out. He said she returned recently with her father to get her belongings and he said they took some things that belonged to him. He said they took a grill, yard décor and a vanity that were his. He wanted the incident documented for court purposes.

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said a logging truck may have struck a power pole, damaging it. The owner of the trucking company was contacted and he said one of his trucks did damage the poll. When he was asked why he didn’t report the incident to the Sheriff’s Office, he said he didn’t think it was any of his business. The owner was informed he would be noted as an offender and witness in the incident.

BRAMPTON AVE. – A driver was stopped after she was observed wearing headphones and eating while driving her Toyota truck. She was advised that wearing headphones and eating while driving are considered distracted driving. She was given a citation for wearing headphones and a warning for eating.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 29-June 4)

Rural county intake — Six adult dogs; three kittens.

City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and one puppy; two kittens.

Adopted — Two adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

Rescued — One adult dog; two adult cats.

Reclaimed — Four adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $215.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls May 29-June 4)

Portal – 18 medical response calls; two structure fires; one accident with injuries.

Register – Eight medical response calls; one hazmat call; one brush fire; one accident with injuries; six structure fires; two vehicle fires.

Nevils – Six medical response calls; four structure fires; two vehicle fires; one miscellaneous fire call.

Bay – Five medical response calls; one fire alarm; one miscellaneous fire call; two structure fires; one vehicle fire.

Stilson – 12 medical response calls; one vehicle fire; two fire alarms; one structure fire.

Brooklet – 44 medical response calls; six fire alarms; four structure fires; two vehicle fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one accident with injuries.

Leefield – Two medical response calls; one structure fire.

Clito – Six medical response calls; one structure fire.

Middleground – Three medical response calls.

Highway 24 – 11 medical response calls; three structure fires; one accident with injuries; one hazmat call.

Akins Anderson – One medical response call; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.

Sandy Creek – Three medical response calls; one structure fire.

Pulaski Road – Two medical response calls; one hazmat call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Nine calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 44 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch County – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 24 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – 13 medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – 10 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 75 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Four calls Thursday.

Department of Transportation – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other Agencies – One call Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy