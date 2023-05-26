Police Report - 5/27/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Corey Blair, 31, Railroad St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Heriberto Cruz, 29, Poplar Springs Church Road, Portal – Simple battery/family violence.

Alex Lawrence Smith, 27, Lakeside Drive, Twin City – Two charges criminal trespass.

Statesboro Police Department

Tatum Alexandra Crawford, 23, Georgia Ave. – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Fallon Marie Hayes, 38, Bulloch St. – Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Brooklet Police Department

Quinza Rochelle Key, 42, Flint Shire Way, Register – Burglary/felony second degree.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Nischit Ranganath, 35, Vose Hill Road, Westford, MA – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, seatbelt/child.

Scott Alan Vars, 22, Jim Bow Lane, White Oak – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

PEACHTREE RUN – Complainant said he recently bought two sets of wheel spacers on Ebay for $40 a set. The listing was fro two sets and he sent $80. When he received the package, there was only one set. He said he contacted the seller, who told him the listing was wrong and he only had one set to sell. The complainant asked for a refund on the second set, but the seller told him “The market value for a set of spacers is $100, so no.” Complainant said Ebay will refund him the money, but he needs a report for documentation.

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said an unwanted person was loitering in front of his business and causing issues employees. The offender was located and issued a criminal trespass warning. He was escorted away from the property.

HIGHWAY 25 – Complainant said a debit card and her Georgia driver’s license were stolen from her wallet while she was at work. She said her wallet was in the employee break room at the time of the theft. The bank was notified of the theft and no unauthorized activity was found on the card before it was cancelled.

COUNTRY CLUB ROAD – Complainant said a neighbor is constantly checking for scratches on his vehicle whenever the complainant parks next to his vehicle. Complainant said he believes the neighbor is attempting to find something and make a problem for the complainant. He said the property manager told him the neighbor was the cause of previous tenants leaving because they were afraid of the same thing. The complainant said he had permission to install cameras to ensure he did not become a victim of false claims.

BULLOCH COUNTY STATE COURT – After a judge ordered a man arrested for an active bench warrant, the deputy placed handcuffs on the prisoner and escorted him out of the courtroom. Once out of the courtroom, I told the man to face the wall. The prisoner then slammed his head against the wall, causing a small injury to the left side of his forehead and fell to the ground. While on the ground, the prisoner yelled over and over, “Why did you do that?” The deputy helped the prisoner to his feet, secured him with leg irons and new handcuffs. The prisoner said he was going to sue and the deputy pointed to the video camera, which recorded the entire incident. He was placed in a holding cell.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 10 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, one fire call and 13 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 22 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy