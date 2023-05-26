Police Report - 5/26/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

DeAngelo Michael Ficklin, 33, Caldwell Circle, Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Keannual Lashon Dawson, 31, Steeplechase Court – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Roland Jame McClaind, 44, Nevils Groveland Road, Pembroke – Two charges possession of Schedule II controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, criminal trespass, improper left or right turn, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, improper standing/stopping in roadway, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jerry Cordell Stephens, 36, Aspen Court, Hephzibah – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Earick Terrell Henry, 24, Stambuk Lane – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Kaeshwan Malik Hodges, 21, Ogeechee Drive East – Two charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, battery/family violence first offense, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Jacob Devonta Hylow, 25, Portal – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jayden Arkives Chavaris Staley, 17, Chandler Road – Theft by taking/felony.

Albany Champagne Washinghton, 22, Highway 25, Millen – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

William Kyle Forrester, 33, Old Register Road – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Chad Everett Morris, 43, South Wynn Road, Brooklet – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

Gerald Lloyd Smith, 55, Pine Needle Road, Ellabell – Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of firearm by convicted felon, no brake lights or working turn signals, possession and use of drug related objects.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Tuesday; 14 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 26 medical calls Tuesday; 26 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and 11 medical calls Tuesday; one first responder call and 10 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 53 calls Tuesday; 60 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Department of Transportation – Two calls Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Other agencies – Two calls Tuesday; Five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy