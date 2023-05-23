Police Report - 5/24/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Ronald Thomas Wells, 32, Institute St. – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.

Rosell Hudson, 23, Greenhouse Road, Leary – Failure to appear in court as ordered.

Rantarvious Johns, 29, West 24 Ave., Cordele – Giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate without permission of warden, possession of marijuana less than one oz., crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent.

Keisha Danielle Miles, 29, Dirwood Road, Minden, Louis. – Criminal damage to property first degree.

John Breckinridge Murphy, 37, Hill St. – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

David Christopher Saxon, 35, Mincey Road, Brooklet – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, two charges possession of amphetamine, two charges possession of cocaine, possession of knife or firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Abbie Lee Thompson, 54, Cleary Road, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

James Matthew Thompson, 34, Shady Lane, Sylvania – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of knife or firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Ashley Nicole Wood, 36, Rebecca Circle, Brooklet – – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of knife or firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Joe Angel Cisneros, 62, Bermuda Run – Simple assault.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jesus Silva-Perez, 31, Clito Road – DUI les safe alcohol, two charges DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Aaron Andrew-Kane Mitchell, 23, Caddie Green Road, Claxton – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, laying drag.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Khalil Jabari Talib, 20, Lanier Drive – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of knife or firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, failure to obey traffic control device.

Jack Chapman Perry, 20, Perry Road, Moultrie – DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – One call Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 24 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One coroner call and five medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 73 calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Toombs County 911 – One call Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Two calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy