Police Report - 5/19/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Logan Calvin Boyd, 20, Vidalia – Disorderly conduct.

Willena Yutasha Davis, 52, Macedonia, Ohio – Disorderly conduct.

Tyler Justice Frazier, 25, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Tristen Ray Jenkins, 20, Brooklet – Reckless driving, disorderly conduct.

Ronald Johnson, 56, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Terrance Guy Johnson, 33, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Steven Kayroan Singleton, 25, Sylvania – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Kaleby Bernard Chavers, 28, Riviera Beach, Fla – Public drunkenness, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.

Melanie Ann Darielli, 45, Statesboro – Two counts forgery first degree.

Ella Mae Francess Lovett, 59, Newington – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, theft by deception/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Alonzo Bernie Richardson, 36, Savannah – Harassing communications.

Roberto Saragoza, 24, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Suadel Edwards Taylor, 51, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.

Jerry Dwayne Thompson, 62, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Randy Carey Watts, 47, Statesboro – Failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Anthony Leonte Brack, 28, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Martell Gregory Ervin, 39, Grannonville, SC – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Yannis Shiri Estrich, 23, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

Mitchell Edward Geiger, 27, Ellabell – Wanted person from Bryan County.

Devin Trae Jarriel, 42, Statesboro – Wanted person from Pierce County, wanted person from Peachtree City.

James Re’Mone Lockett, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Charlene Danielle Mobley, 33, Lyons – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Shaqueena Breonna Moore-Thomas, 31, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, display of license plate/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

Bobby Darell Nesmith, 49, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jasmine Sharray Norris, 27, Birmingham, Ala. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Larry Dante Robinson, 45, Register – DUI less safe combination 1-3, tag lights required.

Jack Eaisa Shunnarah, 60, Register – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Kaneisha Yasmine Williams, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jaqueline Jalexus Grant, 28, Glennville – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag lights required.

Jamyius Deamonte Smith, 22, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Brooklet Police Department

Timissha Shellann Young, 34, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor., suspended registration, no insurance.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; six calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 41 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 18 calls Friday; 18 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 16 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and 24 medical calls Saturday; 28 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Two medical calls Friday; two accident calls and two medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 24 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Air Transports — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Saturday.

Language Line – One call Saturday.

Georgia Power — One call Sunday.

Excelsior EMC — Two calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

Screven County 911 — Two calls Saturday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday.

Other agencies — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy