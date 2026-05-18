Former SEB Middle principal Torian White selected as sole finalist for next superintendent of Bulloch County schools

During a called special session Monday afternoon, the Bulloch County Board of Education voted unanimously to name Torian White, PhD, as its sole finalist for superintendent of schools.

In accordance with state law, the Board announced White as its finalist at least 14 days before a final vote on a contract which is scheduled for June 11 during the Board’s regular session. Pending final approval, White would begin after the new fiscal year begins July 1.

According to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, “In White, the Board believes it has identified a finalist who closely matches both the qualifications for the position and the feedback it received from the community survey.”

This is the second time that a nationwide search for public school leadership in Bulloch County has led to White. He previously served as the principal of Southeast Bulloch Middle School from 2014 to 2019, before transferring to become the principal of his alma mater, South Effingham High School, where he currently serves.

“Respondents to the survey most strongly valued principal experience as the most important background for a candidate, closely followed by teaching experience,” Greene wrote in the release. “This suggests a clear preference for leaders with firsthand knowledge of classroom instruction and school operations.

“Respondents also valued visible, relational, and student-centered leadership qualities. The highest priority identified was a visible leadership style accessible to the community, staff, and students, indicating a strong preference for leaders who are present, approachable, and engaged.”

“Overall, the survey results pointed to the community’s clear preference for a highly visible, communicative leader who can balance strong academic leadership with sound financial management while guiding improvement and innovation,” said Elizabeth Williams, the Board’s chairperson. “The responses reflected a desire for a leader who is inclusive, locally aware, attentive to staff and student needs, and mindful of the broader community context in which the school system operates.”

As a finalist, White is "locally aware." His children attended school in the district. He previously served as a principal in Bulloch County and has also served as an adjunct faculty member for Georgia Southern University’s Department of Leadership, Technology and Human Development, as well as on other College of Education committees over the past eight years.

“Having lived, worshipped, and led in Bulloch County for five years, I understand its values and its people - insight that will be valuable as the district enters its next strategic planning cycle," White said in a letter to Williams as part of his application. "With that foundation in both the community and the district, I am prepared to return with broadened experience, a strategic perspective, and the systems-level leadership necessary to advance the Board’s key priorities.”

White is a veteran educator with 23 years of experience, 14 of which were as a middle and high school administrator, assistant principal and principal. He understands the school district's strengths and opportunities for improvement. He has a proven record of leading administrative teams, prioritizing clear communication, being visible, and providing prompt support.

“With a strong college and university presence, proximity to two military bases, and continued business and industry growth, Bulloch County offers rich opportunities for students to graduate ready to be employed, enlisted, or enrolled in postsecondary education,” White added in his application.

White is a native of Effingham County. He earned a doctorate in philosophy in curriculum and instruction from Mercer University in 2014. He also holds a specialist degree in leadership from Cambridge College and a master’s degree in education from Troy University. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in education, specializing in teaching mathematics, from the University of Georgia.

He began his career in 2003 at Salem High School in Rockdale County as a math teacher, where after only four years, his peers selected him as their school’s teacher of the year. He continued to serve Rockdale County Public Schools until 2014. The district promoted him to serve in various administrative, assistant principal, and principal roles: Salem High School, Rockdale Open Campus, Summer School program, and Conyers Middle School. He credits these early career experiences with developing his passion for working with struggling learners and extending his work into evening academies and summer credit recovery.

“Those experiences birthed three elements of my educational philosophy: high expectations, connected relationships, and a strong belief in students’ capabilities,” White noted in his application.

The search for a new superintendent began on November 20, when the Board voted to retain the services of the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct its nationwide search. The Board then conducted a community survey to gather public input. GSBA received the anonymous responses and provided the Board a compiled analysis of the results to review before they began their interview process.

The online job application opened in January and closed on February 22 after six weeks. GSBA collected nearly 40 applications and delivered them to the Board during the week of March 9-12.

The Board then hosted first- and second-round interviews before selecting a sole finalist. At its February 26 work session, the Board of Education approved Richard Smith as its interim superintendent of schools. Smith, a retired educator and superintendent who is the executive director of the First District Regional Educational Service Agency, began work on April 1. He will serve until a new superintendent begins.

Pending approval, White would succeed Charles Wilson, who retired on March 31, after 30 years of service, 14 of which were as superintendent.