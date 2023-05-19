Police Report - 5/19/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Felicia Ann Evans, 43, Jack O’Neal Road, Uvalda – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Elijah Dashawn Fennell, South Robin Hood Drive, Savannah – Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Kayla Susan Raulerson, 31, Sunnyside Drive, Waycross – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Alfonzo Deondre Tippins, 31, North Kennedy St., Metter – Possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, possession with intent of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property first degree.

▲ Tyler Harvey Mixon, 27, Holland Road, Register – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police office for a felony offense, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI less safe drugs.

▲ Lakeem Bonquel Pinkney, 28, Hillcrest Drive, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Earl Franklin Wiggins, 33, Bieana DRoad, Montezuma – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Ma’Kaila Mae Crawford, 22, Akins Circle extension, Brooklet – Possession of cocaine, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Brandi Maliyah Sharpe, 17, Reidsville Road, Lyons – Two charges criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Greta Andora Crawford, 54, Cotton Ave. – Simple battery against a police officer, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ Asher Eugene Lucas, 27, Brown St., Vidalia – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Hosea Alvin Williams, 64, Johnson Lane – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely.





➤ GBI Drug Enforcement

▲ Kamarie Mullins, 24, Fields Drive, Lithonia – Three charges possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, three charges possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, three charges use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.





BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 10 calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One coroner call and 25 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 19 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Two coroner calls and eight medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and two medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 76 calls Tuesday; 70 calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday and one call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy