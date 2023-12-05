Police Report - 5/12/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲Ryan O’Neal Brown, 40, Pamela Way – Stalking.



▲Tajewaun Mikel Jackson, 24, Jenk Hill Road, Sylvania – Bench warrant/felony.

▲Maurice Edward Jones, 35, Strickland St., Pembroke – Bench warrant/felony.

▲Adan Allen Keelin, 18, Arthur Nubern Road, Brooklet – Involuntary manslaughter/felony, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, reckless conduct.

▲Edward Walter Lindberg, 46, Primrose Road, Register – Rape, sodomy/felony.

▲Jabory Tymari Malechyi Miller, 20, Oak Hill Mobile Home Park – Theft by taking/felony, bench warrant/felony.

▲Delanie Lajuan Stephens, 46, Lanier Road, Pembroke – Battery/family violence first offense.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Shaniqua Latrell Hylow, 32, Portal Crossing Loop, Portal – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ DeAngelo Dequan Marable, 22, Lanier Drive – Possession of cocaine, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Kamentz Rakyle Robbins, 17, Packinghouse Road – Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Christopher Sherffield, 52, Packinghouse Road – Driver to exercise due care, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Wendell Paul Versher, 41, Cedar Bluff Lane, Jacksonville, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, reckless driving, passing in a no passing zone, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Travis Marquis Webb, 39, Mikell St. – Two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 39 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 43 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 22 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 30 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS – One fire call and five medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 80 calls Tuesday; 76 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – One call Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

▲ Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy