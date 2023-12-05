Police Report - 5/12/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office
▲Ryan O’Neal Brown, 40, Pamela Way – Stalking.
▲Tajewaun Mikel Jackson, 24, Jenk Hill Road, Sylvania – Bench warrant/felony.
▲Maurice Edward Jones, 35, Strickland St., Pembroke – Bench warrant/felony.
▲Adan Allen Keelin, 18, Arthur Nubern Road, Brooklet – Involuntary manslaughter/felony, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, reckless conduct.
▲Edward Walter Lindberg, 46, Primrose Road, Register – Rape, sodomy/felony.
▲Jabory Tymari Malechyi Miller, 20, Oak Hill Mobile Home Park – Theft by taking/felony, bench warrant/felony.
▲Delanie Lajuan Stephens, 46, Lanier Road, Pembroke – Battery/family violence first offense.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Shaniqua Latrell Hylow, 32, Portal Crossing Loop, Portal – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
▲ DeAngelo Dequan Marable, 22, Lanier Drive – Possession of cocaine, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.
▲ Kamentz Rakyle Robbins, 17, Packinghouse Road – Theft by taking/felony.
▲ Christopher Sherffield, 52, Packinghouse Road – Driver to exercise due care, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
▲ Wendell Paul Versher, 41, Cedar Bluff Lane, Jacksonville, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, reckless driving, passing in a no passing zone, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
▲ Travis Marquis Webb, 39, Mikell St. – Two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 39 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
▲ Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
▲ Metter Police Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
▲ Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department – 43 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
▲ Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 22 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 30 medical calls Wednesday.
▲ Candler County EMS – One fire call and five medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.
▲ Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.
➤ Calls to Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups – 80 calls Tuesday; 76 calls Wednesday.
▲ Air Transport – One call Wednesday.
▲ Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.
▲ Bryan County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.
▲ Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
▲ Jenkins County 911 – One call Tuesday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.
▲ Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.
▲ Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.
▲ Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy