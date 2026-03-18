Police Report - 3/18/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Demetrius Chavers, 23, Statesboro – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, wanted by Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyree Camron Green, 23, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply/giving false information.
Statesboro Police Department
Exaviah Lamont Bethea, 19, Statesboro – Aggravated assault/family violence strongarm, criminal trespass.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One rescue call and 28 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and five medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 25 calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.
Georgia Power – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Six calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy