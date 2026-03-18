Police Report - 3/18/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Demetrius Chavers, 23, Statesboro – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, wanted by Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyree Camron Green, 23, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply/giving false information.

Statesboro Police Department

Exaviah Lamont Bethea, 19, Statesboro – Aggravated assault/family violence strongarm, criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One rescue call and 28 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 25 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

Georgia Power – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Six calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy