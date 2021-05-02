Police report, 2/5/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Cedric Jerod Jackson, 24, Oglesby Place, Macon – Riot in penal institution, aggravated assault.

Statesboro Police Department

Katelin Laura Hardman, 19, Vinington Court, Atlanta – Driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21, improper left or right turn, furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcohol under legal age, driving without a license.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 67/MUD ROAD – Complainant said his neighbor has been throwing trash on his property. The complainant’s neighbor said he did not throw trash on the complainant’s property.

U.S. 301 SOUTH – Complainant said an enclosed trailer was stolen from his property. He is finding more information on the trailer and will relay the information.

GLAZEBROOK AVENUE – Complainant said soon after a man moved into the multi-person residence where she lives, he began calling her names and yelling at her near her face. She said the man made rude comments about her to other residents of the home. Complainant said she told him there was no need to speak about her in an ill manner. She said he replied that she needed to learn her place and that if she wanted to have a problem, they could have one every night. Complainant said all the incidents have made her feel unsafe and uncomfortable in the home.

LIVE OAK LANE – Complainant said he received a 1099 tax form from the Georgia Department of Labor showing that he had received $3,600 in unemployment benefits in 2020. He said he did not file for unemployment in 2020 and believes an unknown person used his information to illegally obtain the funds.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans Co. Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – One accident call and 17 medical calls Wednesday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – Seven medical calls Wednesday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 46 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Control – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy