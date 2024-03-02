Police Report - 2/3/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kahlil Jamol Davis, 28, Freedom St., Swainsboro – Bench warrant/felony.

Spenser Lake Findley, 35, Miss Bea Road, Metter – Two charges theft by taking, 17 charges theft by receiving stolen property/felony, two charge unlawful influence of prizes, coercion, fraud, deception or tampering with equipment or materials.

Quinton James, Hancock, 26, Twin Oaks Road, Sylvania – Failure to yield while turning left, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Statesboro Police Department

Tamoria James Armstrong, 24, Freddie Clay Road, Collins – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Gabriel Matthew Britt, 21, Windsor Castle Way, Decatur – DUI less safe alcohol.

Gloria Jean Parrish, 57, North College St. – Wanted person.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Nicholas Ryan Pollard, 26, East Cregor St., Bloomingdale – Wanted person.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(January 22-28)

Rural county intake — 10 adult dogs; one adult cat and six kittens.

City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and one puppy; four adult cats.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats.

Rescued — One adult dog and three puppies.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs and one puppy.

Died at shelter — None

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $150.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Eight calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – Two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls two coroner calls and 25 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 31 calls Thursday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy