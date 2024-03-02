Police Report - 2/3/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Kahlil Jamol Davis, 28, Freedom St., Swainsboro – Bench warrant/felony.
Spenser Lake Findley, 35, Miss Bea Road, Metter – Two charges theft by taking, 17 charges theft by receiving stolen property/felony, two charge unlawful influence of prizes, coercion, fraud, deception or tampering with equipment or materials.
Quinton James, Hancock, 26, Twin Oaks Road, Sylvania – Failure to yield while turning left, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Statesboro Police Department
Tamoria James Armstrong, 24, Freddie Clay Road, Collins – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Gabriel Matthew Britt, 21, Windsor Castle Way, Decatur – DUI less safe alcohol.
Gloria Jean Parrish, 57, North College St. – Wanted person.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Nicholas Ryan Pollard, 26, East Cregor St., Bloomingdale – Wanted person.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(January 22-28)
Rural county intake — 10 adult dogs; one adult cat and six kittens.
City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and one puppy; four adult cats.
Adopted — Four adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats.
Rescued — One adult dog and three puppies.
Reclaimed — Three adult dogs and one puppy.
Died at shelter — None
Euthanized — None.
Fees collected — $150.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Eight calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Thursday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – Two calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls two coroner calls and 25 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 31 calls Thursday.
Air Transport – One call Tuesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.
Chatham County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – Nine calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy