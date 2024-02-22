Police Report - 2/23/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Garrick Holloway, 35, Miller St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Timothy Robert Lindsey, 37, Rodeo Drive, Reidsville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Richard Sears Adams, 20, Robbins Branch Road, Screven – Criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark.

Rodrigues Marquise Bunyon, 23, Chestnut St., Metter – Five charges Burglary first degree/felony, four charges theft by deception/misdemeanor, two charges criminal attempt to commit a felony, no insurance, suspended registration, use of license plate with intent to conceal.

Kendrick David Cutkelvin, 36, West 60 St., Savannah – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, bench warrant/felony, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Miles Cordrea Davis, 26, Packinghouse Road – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Janise Espera, 20, West Hospital Road, Augusta – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Anthony Judon Everett, 30, Forest Circle – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Vivian Hylow Bailey, 48, Alfred Lane, Augusta – Simple battery, disorderly conduct.

Christopher Columbus Singleton, 41, Bella Terra Road, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Joshua Keith Voss, 25, Concord Road, Marietta – Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, giving or possessing liquor, drugs weapons by an inmate without consent of warden.

Statesboro Police Department

Robert Anthony Branson, 39, Henry Moxley Road, Cobbtown – Wanted from Tattnall County.

Derrick Tyler Burchell, 25, South Foss St. – Possession of cocaine, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug related objects.

Kembreyana Marcelle Vanellson, 26, Hawkinsville – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Kyle Vance Alexander, 35, Lanier Drive – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Tyler Gregory Thornton, 21, Cedar View Drive, Savannah – Tail lights/lens required, DUI less safe alcohol.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Imani Arlene Goodman, 20, Park Lane, Warner Robins – Simple battery.

Thomas Eugene Shropshire, 35, Uncle Ben Drive, Powder Springs – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 41 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; Five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call, one fire call and 35 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 23 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 40 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Tuesday.

Other agencies – 10 calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy