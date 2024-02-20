Police Report - 2/21/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Baxter Wilton Funderburke, 24, South Rountree St., Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Tamira Shantreal Jackson, 28, Princess Way – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Willie Edwards Robert, 56, Carmel St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Rajender Patel, 38, Highway 301 South – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Demetrius Ravel Reddick-Hightower, 31, Baldwin St. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Zhamauria Denise Sallie, 21, Nassau Drive – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Rebecca Jean Oliver, 39, North Main St. – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Taylor Christine Malautea, 19, Dove Rise, Peachtree City – Underage possession of alcohol, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, two charges simple battery.

Amber Shea Morris, 17, Ben Roy McClendon Road, Lyons – Possession of methamphetamine.

Bryan Lashand Robinson, 34, Blue Ridge Drive – Parole violation.

Michael Robert Wilkerson, 50, Packinghouse Road – Two charges theft by shoplifting/fourth-felony.

Brandon Jerel Williams, 40, Hidden Hills Spur – DUI less safe alcohol, possession, purchase, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, two charges possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Tyshon Ja’Narrie Butler, 17, Edgewood St., Claxton – Loitering or prowling.

Christine Michelle Chapman, 32, Highpoint Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Ernest Samuel King, Park Drive, Claxton – Loitering or prowling.

David Wayne Lanier, 60, Valley Roaf – Wanted person in Effingham County.

Marleny Melgar-Palacios, 31, Mikell St. – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Leticia Montealvo Martinez, 52, West Bent Drive – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Kristina Marie Nunnally, 43, Perkins Green Fork Road, Perkins – Theft by deception/felony, identity theft fraud/felony.

Allan Xavier Smiley, 18, Madison Ave., Ludowici – Possession and carrying a concealed weapon without a license/first offense, loitering or prowling, alteration or improperly transferred tags.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Trelen Damillion Murphy, 23, East Main St. – DUI less safe drugs, driving without a license, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Arquise Dejuan Newton, 17, Lanier Drive –Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, tag lights required.

Savannah Lee Poe, 24, Yankee Paradise Road, Hazelhurst – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no license on person, holding/supporting wireless communications device, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Xavier Elijah Stovall, 19, Thomas Village –Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Bradley Aiken Taylor, 22, Mobley Walk Drive, Columbus – DUI less safe drugs.

Clifford Ward, 65, North Nelson Way – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Walter Thomas McMillan, 19, Talons Lake Drive – DUI less safe alcohol (refusal), failure to maintain lane.

Joshua Turner Wiley, 19, Kensington Farms Drive, Milton – Transmitting a false alarm.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one first responder call and 37 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One coroner call and seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – 10 medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 34 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Chatham County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy