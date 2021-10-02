Police report, 2/10/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Antonio Derell Mikell, 39, Hope Baptist Church Road – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Brian Keith Ragsdale, 55, W.C. Hodges Road – Criminal trespass - family violence, simple battery - family violence.

Alex Lawrence Smith, 24, Ogeechee Road, Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

David Wilkerson, 39, Georgia Ave. – Cruelty to children first degree - maliciously causing excessive pain, battery - family violence first offense, criminal trespass - damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.

Jonathan Shane Owens, 32, Bream Road – Theft by receiving stolen property - felony, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Tiffany Joyce Mastin, 33, McCall Road, Springfield – Theft by receiving stolen property - felony, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Jaylen Akeen Mercer, 18, Scotch Pine Ave. – Public drunkenness, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Byron Jamal Brown, 31, 800 Hodges St., Metter – No license on person, Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol - concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

James Malcolm Frederick, 21, Chandler Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor, DUI child endangerment - misdemeanor.

Dimas Joel Guillen, 17, Spell Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Salvador Guillen, 20, Spell Drive, Pembroke – Underage possession of alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Brian David Rawls, 46, Vista Circle – Expired driver’s license, driving under the influence of alcohol - concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to stop at stop sign.

Georgia Southern Police

Paul Douglas Reed, 17, Elders Drive, Augusta – Three charges criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.

Joseph Michael Kilcup, 18, Highway 17931 – Four charges criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.

Isaiah Thomas Dorsey, 18, Pleasant Point Road – Three charges criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents will be reported in Thursday edition.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Friday, 16 calls Saturday and eight calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls Friday, one call Saturday and four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department – four calls Friday, three calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – eight calls Friday, five calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – six calls Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police – one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department – four calls Friday, one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – one call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Friday, 24 calls Saturday and 29 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – six calls Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department – two calls Friday, one call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department – thee calls Friday and three calls Saturday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – two accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call and 18 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Sunday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – three medical calls Friday; six medical calls Sunday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – two medical calls Friday; one accident call and five medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 63 calls Friday, 55 calls Saturday and 43 calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – two calls Friday.

Emanuel County 911 – one call Friday.

Jenkins County 911 – one call Friday.

Screven County 911 – one call Friday.

Other counties or agencies – three calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle