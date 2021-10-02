Police report, 2/10/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Antonio Derell Mikell, 39, Hope Baptist Church Road – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Brian Keith Ragsdale, 55, W.C. Hodges Road – Criminal trespass - family violence, simple battery - family violence.
Alex Lawrence Smith, 24, Ogeechee Road, Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.
Statesboro Police Department
David Wilkerson, 39, Georgia Ave. – Cruelty to children first degree - maliciously causing excessive pain, battery - family violence first offense, criminal trespass - damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
Jonathan Shane Owens, 32, Bream Road – Theft by receiving stolen property - felony, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.
Tiffany Joyce Mastin, 33, McCall Road, Springfield – Theft by receiving stolen property - felony, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.
Jaylen Akeen Mercer, 18, Scotch Pine Ave. – Public drunkenness, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Byron Jamal Brown, 31, 800 Hodges St., Metter – No license on person, Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol - concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.
James Malcolm Frederick, 21, Chandler Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor, DUI child endangerment - misdemeanor.
Dimas Joel Guillen, 17, Spell Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Salvador Guillen, 20, Spell Drive, Pembroke – Underage possession of alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Brian David Rawls, 46, Vista Circle – Expired driver’s license, driving under the influence of alcohol - concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to stop at stop sign.
Georgia Southern Police
Paul Douglas Reed, 17, Elders Drive, Augusta – Three charges criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
Joseph Michael Kilcup, 18, Highway 17931 – Four charges criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
Isaiah Thomas Dorsey, 18, Pleasant Point Road – Three charges criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
INCIDENTS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents will be reported in Thursday edition.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – two calls Sunday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Friday, 16 calls Saturday and eight calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls Friday, one call Saturday and four calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department – four calls Friday, three calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – eight calls Friday, five calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – six calls Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.
Georgia Southern University Police – one call Sunday.
Metter Police Department – four calls Friday, one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.
Portal Police Department – one call Saturday.
Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Friday, 24 calls Saturday and 29 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – six calls Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.
Evans County Fire Department – one call Sunday.
Metter Fire Department – two calls Friday, one call Saturday and two calls Sunday.
Statesboro Fire Department – thee calls Friday and three calls Saturday.
Emergency Medical Service
BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – two accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call and 18 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Sunday.
CANDLER COUNTY EMS – three medical calls Friday; six medical calls Sunday.
EVANS COUNTY EMS – two medical calls Friday; one accident call and five medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 63 calls Friday, 55 calls Saturday and 43 calls Sunday.
Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call Saturday.
Bryan County 911 – two calls Friday.
Emanuel County 911 – one call Friday.
Jenkins County 911 – one call Friday.
Screven County 911 – one call Friday.
Other counties or agencies – three calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle