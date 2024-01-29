Police Report - 1/30/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Trey Ivy, 31, Greenwood Ave. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Arrish Marie Shuntella Davis, 50, Baldwin St. – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor

Daniel Andres Gastelum, 36, Statesboro Place Circle – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of roadway.

Tanner Bailey Honnorlaw, 24, King’s Way, Ellabell – Wanted person from Chatham County.

Statesboro Police Department

Rodrizuzes Shasheed Bess, 46, Camaro Court – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device.

Colby Hill Brown, 19, Davis Road, Nevils – DUI less safe alcohol.

Sandler Cage Danis, 19, Massey St., Pooler – Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by someone under 21, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Dixie Lucindy Fell, 22, Lanier Drive – Wanted Person from Fort Valley Police Department.

Baxter Wilton Funderburke, 24, South Rountree St., Metter – DUI less safe alcohol.

Arial Elaine Goggans, 20, McDaniel Road, Lyons – Simple battery, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by someone under 21, criminal trespass.

Cameron Tyree Green, 21, Georgia Ave. – Statutory rape/felony.

Fitzgerald Hendrix, 60, Ervin Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Shkenya Chintquia James, 45, Cleo Griffins Homes, Claxton – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

James Joshua, 30, West Parrish St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Martin Ervin Edsall, 26, Hawthorne court – DUI less combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Alan George Fralick, 21, Circle Drive – DUI less safe alcohol.

Jason Stephen Hill, 47, Hill St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Tiffany Niesha Jackson, 36, Cypress Lake Road – SUI less safe drugs, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle speeding in excess of maximum limits

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Mia Lin Grant, 18, Flatstone Court, Columbus – Simple assault, simple battery.

Kendarious Rashad Hicks, 19, Pine Forest Drive, Musella – Giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officer, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by someone under 21.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; one calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Saturday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 41 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 28 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 15 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Friday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one coroner and 23 medical calls Friday; one accident call, two coroner calls and 28 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one coroner call and 30 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 40 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

Screven County 911 – One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies — Five calls Friday; 14 calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy