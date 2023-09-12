Police Report - 12/9/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Jerry Atticus Brown, 48, Effingham Highway, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, theft by deception/felony.

▲ Charla Pesigan Gloria, 21, Fulbright Road, Appling – Three charges possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Jacky Sherman Heath, 27, North Lewis St. Metter – DUI less safe combination 1-3, simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Robert Lee Hodge, 43, Owens Road, Pembroke – Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Denzel Jerrico McBride, 31, Hampstead Ave., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jesse Alexander Solorzano-Lezma, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Three charges possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, four charges purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, three charge use of telecommunications device in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Daren Anthony Vanalstyne, 28, Honeysuckle Lane – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Wachkita Sharee Coney, 31, Lanier Drive – Wanted by Douglas County.

▲ Andrew John Delacruz, 42, South Mulberry St. – Bench warrant/felony, loitering or prowling.

▲ Rakim Jovaz Gammage, 33, Harrison Road, Waynesboro – Wanted by Liberty County.

▲ Leslie Christina Rautanen, 51, Bulloch St. – Loitering or prowling.

▲ Larry Darnell White, 62, East Olliff St. – Simple assault.





➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Robert Justin Edward Parker, 35, Langston Chapel Road – Possession of methamphetamine, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Brittany Dawn Sanders, 26, Cowboy Way, Portal – Possession of methamphetamine, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kenneth Fitzgerald Redding, 57, Mt. Pisgah Church Road – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to stop at stop sign.





INCIDENTS

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD/HIGHWAY 67 – A 2003 green Mercedes-Benz SUV was parked in a turn lane with flat tire on the driver’s side front. The owner could not be reached and the vehicle was towed out of the roadway. It was entered as an abandoned vehicle.

▲ ANDREW DRIVE – Complainant said someone broke into their vehicle and stole a firearm. The firearm was entered as stolen.

▲ WAGON WHEEL COURT – Complainant said he could not log into his brokerage account and when he contacted support, he was advised of suspicious transactions on his account. He was further advised to needed to be put in a safety account and would be returned to him when the transactions were proved fraudulent. Complainant said he took $3,000 and put it in a Bitcoin account and has not heard anything since. His local bank told him the whole incident was fraudulent. He said he needed a report for documentation.

▲ HERSCHEL DRIVE – Complainant said someone broke into their vehicle and stole a firearm. The firearm was entered as stolen.

▲ A.J. RIGGS ROAD – A silver SUV was found parked on the side of the roadway. The registered owner came back as not having insurance on the vehicle for more than a year. The owner could not be reached. The vehicle was towed and entered as abandoned.

▲ ROCKY FORD ROAD – Complainant said someone stole an iPad assigned to him by his employer. He said he was at a job site and placed the iPad on his toolbox and left to go to his vehicle. When he returned the iPad was gone. He said he does not know who would have taken it.

▲ PINEMOUNT BLVD. – Complainant said a man dressed all in grey was trespassing on his property. He said he saw a vehicle drop the man off in his neighborhood. He saw the man walking in the woods behind his house and called law enforcement. While interviewing the complainant, the offender was spotted running toward a residence on the street and into a residence. The offender was contacted and given a verbal criminal trespass warning.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(November 27-December 3)

▲ Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs and one puppy; one kitten.

▲ City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat and one kitten.

▲ Adopted — Seven adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats.

▲ Rescued — One adult dog and nine puppies.

Reclaimed — Five adult dogs; one adult cat.

▲ Died at shelter — One puppy; five kittens.Euthanized — One adult dog (serious medical)

▲ Fees collected — $330.





BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 38 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 22 calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one rescue call and 25 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS – One fire call and two medical calls Thursday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 37 calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

▲ Department of Transportation – One call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Power – One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies – Nine calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy



