Police Report - 1/27/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Nickolas Christian Pope, 28, Belair Drive, Maysville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Keyandre Lamar Johnson, 23, Knight Drive – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Makayla Leeann Cook, 21, Georgia Ave. – Battery/family violence first offense.

Jonathan Wade Futch, 24, Pearl St., Vidalia – Two bench warrants/misdemeanor, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

John Silas Grubb, 21, Dogwood Terrace, Ellerslie – DUI less safe alcohol.

Ginger Renee Street, 56, Colfax Station Drive – Violation of family violence order.

Statesboro Police Department

Darin Jeremy Ramos, 36, Gentilly Drive – Criminal trespass.

Dontae Cartavias Roundtree, 33, Packinghouse Road – Stalking/family violence, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Antwon Wooden, 36, Green Ridge Court – No insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Baxter Wilton Funderburke, 24, South Rountree St., Metter – DUI less safe alcohol.

Samuel James Giles, 18, Hightower Road – Reckless driving, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to maintain lane, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person under 21.

Brayton David Lewis, 36, Lanier Drive – Simple battery/family violence.

Christopher Nathan Nobles, 20, Playoff Court – Theft by shoplifting, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person under 21.

Walter Bradley Rabitsch, 43, Richards Ave., Millen – Theft by conversion/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Mason Patrick Gunter, 18, Morris St., Glennville – DUI less safe drugs.

Erin Monae Henderson, 24, Denmark St. – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession, purchase, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of tools for commission of a crime, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

John Lewi West, 19, Addison Trail – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane.

Portal Police Department

Harrison William Powell, 32, College Heights St., Portal – Burglary second degree/felony.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(January 15-21)

Rural county intake — Four adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat.

City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats.

Adopted — Four dogs; two kittens.

Rescued — Two adult dogs and two puppies.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs and one puppy.

Died at shelter — One adult cat and one kitten.

Euthanized — One adult cat (Severe medical).

Fees collected — $70.





Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday; 12 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls and 33 medical calls Wednesday; 34 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday; seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday; six medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday; 27 calls Thursday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; 14 calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy