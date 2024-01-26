Police Report - 1/26/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Krystina Lorraine Dowd, 45, East 34 St., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jatavia McMillian, 36, Laura St., Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Claire Grace Hoffman, 22, Highway 67 – DUI less safe alcohol, improper stopping in roadway.

Joshua Dustin Lambuth, 40, South Hill Crest Drive, Montrose, Colo. – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Leilani Cequel Miller, 59, Meadowbrook Way, Ellabell – Cruelty to children first degree deprivation of sustenance, criminal trespass/family violence, battery/family violence first offense, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Karli Jacia Moss, 26, Lilac Lane, Thomson – Bench warrant/felony, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., expired registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Sidney Eugene Benefield, 75, McCoy Road, Pembroke – Simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Sofia Benton Caraballo, 18, Georgia Ave. – Simple assault.

Dana Lynn Copeland, 20, Williams St., Wadley – Two charges, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, two charges battery, two charges criminal trespass.

Derrick Lashawn Johnson, 51, Solomon St. Lyons – Wanted from Toombs County.

Statesboro Police Department

Erin McAlpin Brennan, 51, Oyster Shell Road, Savannah – Public drunkenness, criminal trespass.

Cameron Omari Everett, 19, College Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, theft of lost/mislaid property, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Henry Joiner, 63, Mulberry Court – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Gloria Jean Elliott, 36, Highway 301 South – Seatbelt/child, habitual violator.

Juan Rodriguez Montes, 49, Grady Johnson St. – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Bridget Sharon Gardner, 18, Hunter Lane, Blairsville – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Jessica Lee Jackson, 19, Clipper Bay Drive, Powder Springs – Criminal trespass damage to property.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls and 33 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; 14 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy