Police Report - 1/26/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Krystina Lorraine Dowd, 45, East 34 St., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Jatavia McMillian, 36, Laura St., Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Claire Grace Hoffman, 22, Highway 67 – DUI less safe alcohol, improper stopping in roadway.
Joshua Dustin Lambuth, 40, South Hill Crest Drive, Montrose, Colo. – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Leilani Cequel Miller, 59, Meadowbrook Way, Ellabell – Cruelty to children first degree deprivation of sustenance, criminal trespass/family violence, battery/family violence first offense, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Karli Jacia Moss, 26, Lilac Lane, Thomson – Bench warrant/felony, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., expired registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.
Sidney Eugene Benefield, 75, McCoy Road, Pembroke – Simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Sofia Benton Caraballo, 18, Georgia Ave. – Simple assault.
Dana Lynn Copeland, 20, Williams St., Wadley – Two charges, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, two charges battery, two charges criminal trespass.
Derrick Lashawn Johnson, 51, Solomon St. Lyons – Wanted from Toombs County.
Statesboro Police Department
Erin McAlpin Brennan, 51, Oyster Shell Road, Savannah – Public drunkenness, criminal trespass.
Cameron Omari Everett, 19, College Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, theft of lost/mislaid property, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Henry Joiner, 63, Mulberry Court – Criminal trespass.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Gloria Jean Elliott, 36, Highway 301 South – Seatbelt/child, habitual violator.
Juan Rodriguez Montes, 49, Grady Johnson St. – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Bridget Sharon Gardner, 18, Hunter Lane, Blairsville – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Jessica Lee Jackson, 19, Clipper Bay Drive, Powder Springs – Criminal trespass damage to property.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls and 33 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 39 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.
Air Transport – One call Tuesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; 14 calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy