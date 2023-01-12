Police Report - 12/1/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jeffrey Andrew Thompson, 34, Harville Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Brandyn Shamar DeLoach, 28, Portal Crossing Loop, Portal – Simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency call.

Tiffany Michelle Dubois, 40, East Hampton Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Cornelius Bernard Edwards, 38, Triple T Road, Register – Simple battery/family violence.

Lisa Leann Holder, 50, Highway 301 South – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Statesboro Police Department

John Francis Heaton, 27, Mill Rose Tree, Flower Branch, NC – Sale, manufacture, deliver or possession of dangerous drugs.

Styquez Lamaron Hopkins, 18, Twin Oaks Road, Sylvania – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

Marijah Denise Kelly, 42, Wildwood Circle – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, brakes required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Calandra Michelle Mack, 27, Kenneth Court, Augusta – Theft by shoplifting.

Valeri Kamille Oglesby, 47, Langston Chapel Road – Two charges theft by shoplifting.

Vernon Lee Palmer, 31, Stambuck Lane – Sexual exploitation of children – employ/use minor to engage in assisting sexually explicit conduct for visual medium/misdemeanor.

Isaac Norman Boatwright, 28, Inman Lane – Possession of cocaine, criminal trespass damage to property, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Bruno Merino-Lopez, 25, Leyland Road – DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Ashley Lanay Sapp, 35, 40 St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Portal Police Department

Dustin Edward Kight, 35, Deer Run, Soperton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Brooklet Police Department

Malenda Rachel Stefonos, 59, Leefield Station Road, Brooklet – Theft by shoplifting.

Department of Community Supervision

Thomas Eugene Howard, 65, Joiner Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Timothy Benjamin Baldwin, 28, Wildwood Circle – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Alize Coreale, 25, Cypress Lake Road, Register – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Tuesday; 13 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls Tuesday; 40 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesdays; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesdays.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accidents calls, two fire calls and 30 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls, one fire call and 26 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 27 calls Tuesday; 27 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Power – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy