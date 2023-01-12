Police Report - 12/1/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Jeffrey Andrew Thompson, 34, Harville Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Brandyn Shamar DeLoach, 28, Portal Crossing Loop, Portal – Simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency call.
Tiffany Michelle Dubois, 40, East Hampton Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Cornelius Bernard Edwards, 38, Triple T Road, Register – Simple battery/family violence.
Lisa Leann Holder, 50, Highway 301 South – Criminal damage to property second degree.
Statesboro Police Department
John Francis Heaton, 27, Mill Rose Tree, Flower Branch, NC – Sale, manufacture, deliver or possession of dangerous drugs.
Styquez Lamaron Hopkins, 18, Twin Oaks Road, Sylvania – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.
Marijah Denise Kelly, 42, Wildwood Circle – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, brakes required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Calandra Michelle Mack, 27, Kenneth Court, Augusta – Theft by shoplifting.
Valeri Kamille Oglesby, 47, Langston Chapel Road – Two charges theft by shoplifting.
Vernon Lee Palmer, 31, Stambuck Lane – Sexual exploitation of children – employ/use minor to engage in assisting sexually explicit conduct for visual medium/misdemeanor.
Isaac Norman Boatwright, 28, Inman Lane – Possession of cocaine, criminal trespass damage to property, possession and use of drug related objects.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Bruno Merino-Lopez, 25, Leyland Road – DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Ashley Lanay Sapp, 35, 40 St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
Portal Police Department
Dustin Edward Kight, 35, Deer Run, Soperton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Brooklet Police Department
Malenda Rachel Stefonos, 59, Leefield Station Road, Brooklet – Theft by shoplifting.
Department of Community Supervision
Thomas Eugene Howard, 65, Joiner Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Timothy Benjamin Baldwin, 28, Wildwood Circle – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Alize Coreale, 25, Cypress Lake Road, Register – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Tuesday; 13 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls Tuesday; 40 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesdays; one call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesdays.
Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accidents calls, two fire calls and 30 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls, one fire call and 26 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 27 calls Tuesday; 27 calls Wednesday.
Air Transport – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.
Georgia Power – One call Tuesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy