Police Report - 1/19/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Edward Reeves, 39, Weatherby Drive, Macon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Gregory James Brinson, 41, Burkhalter Road – Two charges trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Craig Martin Coleman, 53, Ridge Road, Ellabell – Bench warrant/felony, theft by deception/felony.

William Edwards, 26, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Brandon Joel Hooks, 39, Harvey St., Millen – Possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of marijuana less than one oz., drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule III controlled substance.

Christopher Daniel Lee, 53, Deloach Road, Pembroke – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

George Calvin Williams, 50, Blue Ridge Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, brake lights/signal device requirements, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Statesboro Police Department

John Darren Donaldson, 20, Middleground Road – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officers.

Ismeal Nasir Muhammad, 17, Packinghouse Road – Theft by takining/misdemeanor.

Cody Nathaniel Shearhouse, 28, Weisenbaker Road, Rincon – DUI less safe drugs.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Joshua Cornelius Evans, 36, Gus Denmark Road – No insurance, suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Royal Rahmi Evans, 33, Gus Denmark Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Paul David Muzyka, 45, Hill Crest Circle, Woodstock – DUI less safe combo 1-3, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; Three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 38 calls Tuesday; 15 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one fire call and 27 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 18 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; one fire call and 10 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 28 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – 13 calls Tuesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy