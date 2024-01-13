Police Report - 1/13/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

HIGH POINT ROAD – Complainant said her daughter received three fraudulent charge alerts on her bank card on a single day from a company called LegalZoom. She said she cancelled the card, disputed the charges and no funds were lost. A few days later a package with her son’s name on it came from LegalZoom. A notebook inside was addressed to a man with an employee identification number for a corporation in Nevada. There was a Social Security number on the package that traced back to the man.

DINK STATION ROAD – Complainant said he contacted his caseworker after he stopped receiving his food stamps. She told him someone used his Social Security number to get a job, which then caused him to lose his qualification for food stamps. The complainant said he believed he knew who used his Social Security number and he filed a report with that person’s name.

OLD PORTAL ROAD – Complainant said she began receiving car insurance bills in the mail in March 2023, though she hadn’t owned a car in years. She said another insurance company sent her a letter denying coverage even though she did not apply for any coverage. She was advised to notify her bank of the attempted fraud and she filed a report.

NEVILS-GROVELAND ROAD – Complainant said an unknown offender came onto her property.

LEEFIELD STATION ROAD – Complainant said she put a down payment of $3,000 on a vehicle she saw online. She said she was told on several occasions that the car would be shipped to her. She believes she is the victim of an online scam. She notified her bank and is filing the report to document the actions.

GATEWAY BLVD. – Complainant said she was followed by a man who threatened to shoot her.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(Jan. 1-7)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and one kitten.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and one kitten.

Adopted — Five adult dogs and two puppies; four adult cats.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — One adult dog (serious medical).

Fees collected — $205.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 30 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 33 calls Thursday.

Air Transport – Two calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 10 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy