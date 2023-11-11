Police Report - 11/11/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

ILER ROAD – Complainant said his 2012 GMC Acadia was missing. He said his stepson borrowed the vehicle two days before and he did not hear from him until two days later. The complainant said his stepson called him from a Waffle House in Hardeeville, S.C. He said he didn’t know how he got to the Waffle House and he didn’t know where the vehicle was. Law enforcement in Hardeeville went to the Waffle House and did not find the stepson. Also, there was no record of the vehicle being towed anywhere. Complainant said he would follow-up to find his stepson.

KENDRICKS ROAD – Complainant said someone stole his handgun and he did not know who the offender could be. The gun was entered as stolen.

MAY ROAD – Complainant said after a physical domestic dispute, the offender took the complainant’s car and left. The offender was located in possession of the vehicle and charged with theft by taking/motor vehicle and also simple assault and criminal trespass.

CLEARY ROAD – Complainant said an unwanted person came on their property and was acting erratically. After speaking with both parties, the offender was charged with criminal trespass and escorted off the property.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said someone broke into their self-storage unit. The case will be turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(October 30-Nov. 5)

Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs; two adult cats and three kittens.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs.

Adopted — Six adult dogs and two puppies; three adult cats and five kittens.

Rescued — One adult dog and one puppy; one adult cat.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs and two puppies.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $765.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls October 23-29)

Portal – 16 medical response calls; one structure fire; one rescue call; one accident with injuries; one brush fire.

Register – Seven medical response calls; one woods fire; two accidents with injuries; one brush fire; two fire alarms; one brush fire; two miscellaneous fire calls; two structure fires.

Nevils – Three medical response calls; one woods fire; one accident with injuries; one public relations call.

Bay – Five medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

Stilson – Three medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one miscellaneous fire call.

Brooklet – 20 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one woods fire; four miscellaneous fire calls; two structure fires; one accident with injuries.

Leefield – One medical response call.

Clito – Two medical response calls.

Middleground – Two medical response calls.

Highway 24 – Three medical response calls.

Banks Dairy – Three medical response calls; one rescue call.

Akins Anderson – Two medical response calls.

Sandy Creek – One medical response call.

Pulaski Road – One medical response call; one fire alarm; one miscellaneous fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 42 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 28 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and 12 medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 48 calls Thursday.

Air Transport – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Chatham County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Three calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy