Police Report - 11/03/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Carl Antonio Mincey, 39, Burkhalter Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Priscilla Rebecca Bradley, 40, North Taylor Court – Public drunkenness.
Eric Orlando Brown, 40, Lanier Drive – Bench warrant/felony.
Tevin Lamar Burke, 31, Stadium walk – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Wendy Latrice Mosley, 51, Highway 80 East, Portal – Wanted from Tattnall County.
Jonathan Harold Sapp, 47, Highpoint Drive, Rincon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Shadarien Alichia Perkins, 26, Simmons Road – Obstruction or hindrance of firefighters/misdemeanor, theft by shoplifting.
Jacqueline Lashae Tyler, 33, Spring Hill Parkway, Smyrna – Bench warrant/felony.
Jaqurea Shantell Wilson, 25, Church St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, burglary first degree/felony, criminal trespass.
Statesboro Police Department
Lumarcus Sanchez Cooper, 41, Pleasant Ave. – Wanted from Burke County.
Makaila Gayle Deer, 22, Highway 67 – Battery.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Steve Edward Jordan, 48, Cottonwood Lane – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.
Ronald Santiago Quintero-Lopez, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Leen Gerrit Mol, 18, Oemler Loop, Savannah – Escape, theft by taking/misdemeanor, unlawful to possess, display or use any fraudulent or altered ID/misdemeanor, furnishing, purchasing, possession of alcoholic beverages by a person not of legal age.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; 37 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Nine calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – 14 calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 28 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls, one rescue call, one fire call and 28 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and three medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 32 calls Tuesday; 37 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Tuesday and one call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Chatham County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy