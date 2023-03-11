Police Report - 11/03/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Carl Antonio Mincey, 39, Burkhalter Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Priscilla Rebecca Bradley, 40, North Taylor Court – Public drunkenness.

Eric Orlando Brown, 40, Lanier Drive – Bench warrant/felony.

Tevin Lamar Burke, 31, Stadium walk – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Wendy Latrice Mosley, 51, Highway 80 East, Portal – Wanted from Tattnall County.

Jonathan Harold Sapp, 47, Highpoint Drive, Rincon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Shadarien Alichia Perkins, 26, Simmons Road – Obstruction or hindrance of firefighters/misdemeanor, theft by shoplifting.

Jacqueline Lashae Tyler, 33, Spring Hill Parkway, Smyrna – Bench warrant/felony.

Jaqurea Shantell Wilson, 25, Church St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, burglary first degree/felony, criminal trespass.

Statesboro Police Department

Lumarcus Sanchez Cooper, 41, Pleasant Ave. – Wanted from Burke County.

Makaila Gayle Deer, 22, Highway 67 – Battery.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Steve Edward Jordan, 48, Cottonwood Lane – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Ronald Santiago Quintero-Lopez, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Leen Gerrit Mol, 18, Oemler Loop, Savannah – Escape, theft by taking/misdemeanor, unlawful to possess, display or use any fraudulent or altered ID/misdemeanor, furnishing, purchasing, possession of alcoholic beverages by a person not of legal age.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; 37 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Nine calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – 14 calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 28 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls, one rescue call, one fire call and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 32 calls Tuesday; 37 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday and one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy