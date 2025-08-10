Police Report - 10/8/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Cooper Powell Greene, 20, Newnan – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Tina Renee Harrell, 52, Collins – Possession of methamphetamine.

Statesboro Police Department

Liam Conner Flannery, 27, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, expired registration, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Robert Rayshawn Lee, 26, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Tina Marie Sutton, 38, Claxton – Forgery first degree, false statements or writings/conceal facts of fraudulent government documents.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Giovanny Dominick Hurtado, 28, Flowery Branch – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug related objects.

Tyler Dear Krogh, 28, Statesboro – DUI less safe combo 1-3, following too closely.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Charles Hunter Ingram, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe combo 1-3, lighted headlights/other lights required.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgian Southern University Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, one rescue call and 24 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and nine medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – 10 medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 42 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 12 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy