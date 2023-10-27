Police Report - 10/28/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Cheyenne Autumn Daniels, Camellia Drive, Pembroke – Affray.

Jason Christopher Jarrell, 38, Jarrell Road, Ellabell – Reckless conduct, criminal trespass, laying drag.

Edward Ellis Riggs, 45, Fernwood Road, Ellabell – Reckless conduct.

Patricia Lynn Riggs, 44, Fernwood Road, Ellabell – Affray.

Winfred Javon Rushion, 41, Cypress Lake MHP – Battery/family violence first offense, terroristic threats and acts.

Statesboro Police Department

Stacy Ann Sapp, 53, Old River Road North – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Yaneeva Shane Brewton, 32, Nancy Hendrix Homes – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

David Houston, 69, West Main St. – DUI less safe alcohol, violation of conditions of driving permit, failure to maintain lane.

Charles Grant Jackson, 20, Tucker North Drive, Tucker – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Justin Cameron Williams, 19, Bob Sharpe Road, Vidalia – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(October 16-22)

Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and five puppies.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and one puppy.

Adopted — Five adult dogs and three puppies; three kittens.

Rescued — 12 adult dogs and three puppies; six adult cats and four kittens.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs and two puppies.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — Eight adult dogs (Severe medical/aggression).

Fees collected — $510.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 37 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday; 30 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday; 11 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one first responder call and 27 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 32 medical calls Wednesday; three accident calls, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday; six medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday; six medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday; 28 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday; one call Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – One call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy