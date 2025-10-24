Police Report - 10/25/25

One Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Isaiah Michael Brown, 20, Richmond Hill – Reckless driving, racing on highways/streets.
Larry Vern Clawson, 45, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Salayzia Ferosdia Ann Edmonds, 27, Columbus – Two counts identity theft when using/possessing identifying info/felony.
Matthew Landon Fay, 18, Woodstock – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Robert Joseph Flynn, 19, Statesboro – Reckless driving.
Heaven Jade Ibarra, 18, Eastman – Reckless driving.
Jacob Gerald Moorer, 21, Statesboro – Reckless driving.
Johnavon Asher Patillo, 18, Statesboro – Reckless driving, racing on highways/streets.
Cedric Jashawn Roberts, 17, Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.
Jahquan Martel Waters, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Jonathan Baldwin, 42, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Rodriquez Martinique Everett, 32, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.
Tajewaun Mikel Jackson, 26, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, giving false name, address, birth date to law enforcement officer, battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/family violence/battery.
Jawan Irving Johnson, 31, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Leon Ware, 42, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Gavin Matthew Hammond, 21, Wrens – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(October 13-19)
Rural county intake — 29 adult dogs and five puppies; six adult cats and two kittens.
City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs.
Adopted — 10 adult dogs and four puppies; two adult cats and one kitten.
Rescued — 14 adult dogs and three puppies; two kittens.
Reclaimed — One adult dog.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — Four adult dogs.
Fees collected — $835.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 31 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 14 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 21 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 26 calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.
Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – 12 calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy