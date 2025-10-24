Police Report - 10/25/25

One Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Isaiah Michael Brown, 20, Richmond Hill – Reckless driving, racing on highways/streets.

Larry Vern Clawson, 45, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Salayzia Ferosdia Ann Edmonds, 27, Columbus – Two counts identity theft when using/possessing identifying info/felony.

Matthew Landon Fay, 18, Woodstock – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Robert Joseph Flynn, 19, Statesboro – Reckless driving.

Heaven Jade Ibarra, 18, Eastman – Reckless driving.

Jacob Gerald Moorer, 21, Statesboro – Reckless driving.

Johnavon Asher Patillo, 18, Statesboro – Reckless driving, racing on highways/streets.

Cedric Jashawn Roberts, 17, Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Jahquan Martel Waters, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jonathan Baldwin, 42, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Rodriquez Martinique Everett, 32, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Tajewaun Mikel Jackson, 26, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, giving false name, address, birth date to law enforcement officer, battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/family violence/battery.

Jawan Irving Johnson, 31, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Leon Ware, 42, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Gavin Matthew Hammond, 21, Wrens – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(October 13-19)

Rural county intake — 29 adult dogs and five puppies; six adult cats and two kittens.

City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs.

Adopted — 10 adult dogs and four puppies; two adult cats and one kitten.

Rescued — 14 adult dogs and three puppies; two kittens.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Four adult dogs.

Fees collected — $835.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 31 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 14 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 21 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 26 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 12 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy