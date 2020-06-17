Police make arrest in murder of Haley Hutcheson

A Sharpsburg, Ga., man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson early Sunday morning in Statesboro.

Capt. Jared Akins said detectives issued arrest warrants for William Marcus Wilson, 21, on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault for the attack on Hutcheson. Sharpsburg is located about 40 miles south of Atlanta.

Hutcheson, a Bellville resident and Claxton High School student, was shot as she traveled in a vehicle on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway near Fair Road in Statesboro around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The fatal shot came from another vehicle, police said.

Akins said the warrants were a result of detailed investigative work, forensic findings, and tips from civilians. Wilson surrendered himself with his attorney at the Statesboro Police Department and was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing. He remains there pending further judicial action.

“This investigation benefited tremendously from information provided to detectives by persons in the community,” Akins said. “As with most cases, the public’s cooperation was a vital element in ensuring a timely resolution to this homicide.”

